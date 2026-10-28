Hanoi seeks boundary change to boost ecotourism, protect heritage

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Hanoi plans to expand its boundaries to include more than 4,000 hectares in neighbouring Phu Tho province, prioritising the conservation of Ba Vi National Park and the protection of local cultural heritage in its development plans.



The proposed boundary adjustment covers more than 2,520 hectares within the national park and 1,477 hectares in its buffer zone, according to a draft proposal released by the Hanoi People's Committee.



The land currently falls within three communes in Phu Tho: Thinh Minh, Luong Son and Ky Son. The adjustment would also expand the boundaries of Ba Vi and Yen Xuan communes in Hanoi.



If approved, the change would increase Hanoi's natural area from more than 3,359 square kilometres to over 3,399 square kilometres, an increase of around 1.2%.



The proposal states that conservation of Ba Vi National Park, biodiversity, water resources, landscapes and cultural heritage must remain top priorities, and notes that the administrative change should not become an opportunity to exploit land resources.



Economic development, tourism and services must remain within environmental limits and comply with updated planning regulations.



Hanoi plans to make the park's protected forest the foundation of the area's ecological framework, while the cultural heritage of Tan Vien-Ba Vi and the traditions of the Muong and Dao ethnic communities would define its identity.



Ecotourism, cultural tourism, wellness retreats and the green economy would drive growth, alongside closer links with Hoa Lac, a hub for science, technology and innovation.



The city also intends to strengthen connections between Hanoi, Phu Tho and the wider capital region, avoiding rigid administrative divisions that could disrupt infrastructure, livelihoods and public services.



Transport networks, tourism routes, agricultural and forestry production, cultural spaces and labour markets would continue under their current regional functions.



The proposal states that unified management of the forest and surrounding areas would help authorities better control the impact of development on ecosystems, landscapes and water resources.



It could also simplify administrative procedures for businesses by bringing land management, planning, infrastructure, environmental oversight and tourism under a coordinated system.



The boundary adjustment is not expected to disrupt community life, including family and clan relationships, festivals, cemeteries and cultural institutions.



The Ba Vi area is home to Muong and Dao ethnic communities and includes cultural and religious sites that extend across provincial boundaries.



Existing social welfare policies, including support for ethnic minority communities and people who have rendered meritorious service to the country, would continue without interruption, according to the draft proposal.



Public consultation is under way. Household opinion forms were distributed and collected across Hanoi's 126 communes and wards from October 22 to 25.



Online consultation through the Hanoi People's Committee's official information portal runs from October 23 to November 2. The proposal will then be submitted to the Hanoi People's Council for consideration and a decision./.

VNA