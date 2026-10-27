Vietnam, China seek to boost economic, investment and financial cooperation

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and China are seeking to strengthen economic, investment and financial cooperation, with a focus on high-tech industries, quality foreign investment and supply-chain connectivity.

Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc had a working session in Hanoi on October 27 with a delegation from the State Council Research Office of China, led by its Deputy Director Fan Bi, to discuss bilateral cooperation, Vietnam’s foreign investment attraction policies and measures to promote practical collaboration in the time ahead.

Ngoc said investment cooperation between the two countries has continued to develop positively, in line with their shared orientation towards strengthening substantive cooperation across various fields. The state visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation in April 2026 had helped deepen bilateral ties and created fresh momentum for economic, investment and financial cooperation.

China remains one of the leading foreign investors in terms of new investment project numbers in Vietnam, reflecting the appeal of the Vietnamese market and Chinese businesses’ interest in its investment environment and business opportunities, she said.

Ngoc noted that Vietnam had established a relatively comprehensive system of investment incentives and support policies, covering corporate income tax, import duties, land, asset depreciation, infrastructure development, human resources, research and development, and technology transfer.

The Ministry of Finance has also taken the lead in drafting a revised Law on Investment for submission to the second session of the 16th National Assembly for approval in October 2026. The draft is expected to introduce enhanced investment incentives and support mechanisms to attract high-quality foreign direct investment, particularly in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, innovation centres and data centres.

Vietnam encourages capable and reputable Chinese businesses with advanced technologies to invest further and expand their operations in the country. Priority areas include high-tech processing and manufacturing, electronics, semiconductors, smart manufacturing, industrial machinery and equipment, electric vehicles, batteries and energy storage, new energy, the digital economy, infrastructure and logistics.

Alongside investment cooperation, the two countries are continuing development programmes and projects funded by non-refundable aid and preferential loans. These focus on practical areas such as education and training, healthcare, cultural facilities, social welfare and human resource development, helping strengthen capacity and improve socio-economic conditions.

Fan said the meeting provided an opportunity for both sides to exchange information and share experience in policymaking and implementation. These exchanges would help promote more practical and effective cooperation in investment, finance and supply-chain connectivity between the two countries.

He spoke highly of Ngoc’s comprehensive proposals and strategic orientations for bilateral cooperation, adding that the delegation would report the proposals to the Chinese State Council's leaders and relevant ministries and agencies for consideration and follow-up./.