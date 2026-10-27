Business

Autumn Economic Forum 2026 promotes green logistics and advanced manufacturing

Bui Ba Nghiem, senior expert at the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Import-Export Department, outlined five priorities, including improving institutions and coordination, promoting multimodal transport, applying digital technologies to emissions management, supporting SMEs in the green transition, and piloting measurable green logistics models.

Experts discuss “Sustainable Global Value Chains: Green Logistics” at the event. (Photo: VNA)
Experts discuss “Sustainable Global Value Chains: Green Logistics” at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Experts and businesses attending the 2026 Autumn Economic Forum in Ho Chi Minh City on October 27 emphasised enhancing data connectivity, fostering technological innovation, and strengthening public-private partnerships to promote green logistics and advanced manufacturing in Vietnam. This includes efforts toward building a sustainable green logistics ecosystem.

Bui Ba Nghiem, senior expert at the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Import-Export Department, outlined five priorities, including improving institutions and coordination, promoting multimodal transport, applying digital technologies to emissions management, supporting SMEs in the green transition, and piloting measurable green logistics models.

He proposed piloting a digitally coordinated green logistics corridor linking production areas with Cai Mep – Thi Vai and a digitally monitored agricultural cold chain in the Mekong Delta.Ishita Dhamani, a consulting partner at Ernst & Young, said competitiveness increasingly depended on entire value chains rather than individual factories. Reliable data connecting manufacturing, logistics and energy operations is essential to improving efficiency, tracking emissions and meeting green market requirements.

Experts identified fragmented data systems and inconsistent standards as major barriers, calling for shared data platforms and common standards for electronic documentation and green logistics assessment to reduce costs, delays and emissions.

Kyriakos Triantafyllidis, Head of Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains at the World Economic Forum, highlighted three priorities, including starting with practical business objectives, building solid foundations before scaling up, and strengthening cooperation and knowledge-sharing.

Do Thien Anh Tuan, a lecturer at Fulbright University Vietnam’s School of Public Policy and Management, called for wider technology adoption in traditional industries, alongside investment in precision engineering, automation and other capabilities that support multiple sectors. Stronger links with multinational corporations are also needed to help domestic suppliers upgrade.

Experts highlighted a financing dilemma: local suppliers hesitate to invest without orders, while multinational corporations require suppliers to meet higher technological standards before awarding contracts. They proposed co-financing mechanisms involving the State, suppliers and buyers to share investment risks.

Khuat Quang Hung, Deputy General Director in charge of external affairs, communications and sustainability at Nestlé Vietnam, noted that smaller suppliers lagged behind larger firms in traceability, reliable data and compliance with environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.

Beyond meeting these basic requirements, businesses must strengthen innovation, address customer needs, conserve resources and reduce emissions to move into higher value-added segments of global supply chains./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Autumn Economic Forum 2026 #Vietnam #green logistic #advanced manufacturing
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