Vietnam, China explore cooperation potential in AI, digital economy

Beijing (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in China, in coordination with the China Overseas Development Association (CODA), held a seminar on October 27 to discuss the promotion of Vietnam-China investment, trade and economic cooperation.



Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh, CODA President He Zhenwei, and representatives of agencies, organisations and associations attended the event.



More than 100 delegates attended in person, while nearly 20 Vietnamese delegates joined online. Participants represented the technology, finance, banking, industrial park development, energy and healthcare sectors.



Discussions focused on three main areas, namely the digital economy, artificial intelligence (AI) and finance, investment in industrial parks and smart technology applications, and investment connectivity, digital infrastructure and services.



Addressing the event, the Vietnamese Ambassador stressed that the Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership continues to develop positively, providing a solid foundation for economic, trade and investment cooperation.



According to Vietnam Customs statistics, bilateral trade reached approximately 256.5 billion USD in 2025, up nearly 25% year on year. The figure exceeded 253 billion USD in the first nine months of 2026, reflecting the considerable potential and room for cooperation between the two economies.



Vietnam is entering a new stage of development, with science and technology, innovation and digital transformation identified as key growth drivers. The country is also shifting its focus in attracting foreign investment from quantity to quality, efficiency, technology and added value.



Vietnam continues to review and improve its institutions, address legal bottlenecks and build a transparent, stable and business-friendly investment environment. These efforts are in line with Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW on the development of the foreign-invested economy and Resolution No. 66-NQ/TW on renewing lawmaking and law enforcement to meet the country’s development requirements in the new era, he said.



The ambassador welcomed expanded investment by Chinese businesses in Vietnam, particularly in digital technology, AI, semiconductors, smart manufacturing, new energy, green industries and modern industrial park development.



He encouraged stronger links with Vietnamese enterprises, technology transfer, workforce training and the application of technology in manufacturing, logistics and trade, contributing to substantive, effective and mutually beneficial economic cooperation between the two countries.



Building on the positive outcomes of the discussions and a shared understanding of the importance of bilateral economic and trade cooperation, Binh called on businesses from both countries to explore opportunities, strengthen connections and turn ideas into practical cooperation programmes and projects based on equality, mutual benefit and sustainable development.



Such efforts will help both sides tap market potential more effectively and increase their participation in regional and global value chains and supply chains, he said.



For his part, the CODA President praised the results of bilateral economic cooperation and highlighted the potential for collaboration in the digital economy, green energy and smart manufacturing.



He proposed establishing a regular liaison mechanism between the association and the Vietnamese Embassy in China, and inviting Vietnamese businesses to attend the 15th China Overseas Investment Cooperation Promotion Conference, scheduled to take place in Beijing on November 3, 2026. He pledged to support the promotion of concrete cooperation projects between businesses from the two countries.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Beijing, Zhang Yu’ang, CEO of Smart Connectivity Technology JSC, said the seminar provides a valuable opportunity for Vietnamese and Chinese businesses to meet and exchange views directly, combining technological capabilities with practical local needs.



He said his company sees strong prospects for cooperation between the two countries in AI and intelligent transport, and hoped to start with specific projects to build long-term partnerships.



In Vietnam, the company is working with local partners to develop expressway infrastructure and provide vehicle recognition technology solutions, he said. Vietnam’s strong economic and population growth potential offered numerous cooperation opportunities. By combining the strengths of both sides and applying technological solutions, the company hopes to make a positive contribution to Vietnam’s socio-economic development, he said./.

VNA