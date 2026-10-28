Vietnam’s textile, garment exports top 36 bln USD in nine months

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s textile and garment exports surpassed 36 billion USD in the first nine months, up 3.3% from a year earlier, as companies adapted to an uncertain market.



General Director of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) Cao Huu Hieu said the group posted revenue of nearly 1.6 trillion VND (61.94 billion USD) in the first nine months of this year, or 57.1% of plan, and pre-tax profit of 336.6 billion VND, 129.5% of plan and up 218.7%.



Yarn was the bright spot: revenue of 6.66 trillion VND and profit of more than 381.8 billion VND, with all 12 yarn units profitable and more efficient.



Garment remained Vinatex’s biggest profit engine, with revenue of 5.85 trillion VND and pre-tax profit of 679.2 billion VND, for an 11.6% pre-tax margin, above the 10% plan. But margins varied widely across units, and the broader trend is rising revenue with falling margins - evidence of pressure from unit prices, costs and production management on difficult, small orders.



Hieu’s growth strategy has three legs, including better capacity in weaving, dyeing and materials to close the domestic supply chain and reduce supply dependence; deeper investment in equipment, automation and advanced technology to lift productivity, launch new products and move into higher-value segments; and stronger digital management, data connectivity and operational optimisation.



The sector is entering a tougher phase. International buyers now demand fast delivery and competitive costs, and high standards on quality, social responsibility and product sustainability, he said.



Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) Vu Duc Giang said firms must invest not just in scale and technology but in their ability to join the global value chain. That means upgrading factory infrastructure to international standards, using automation to cut costs and lift labour productivity, developing raw material supply chains, building textile and garment industrial zones and clusters, and shifting exports from cut-make-trim to Free On Board (FOB) and Original Design Manufacturing (ODM).



Deputy Director of the Industry Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade Pham Van Quan called textile and garment a key export engine, with 1.86 million workers across more than 14,300 enterprises. In 2025, exports approached 46.2 billion USD, up 6% from 2024, with a trade surplus above 20.7 billion USD. Vietnam remains among the world’s top three textile and apparel exporters, with added value at 52% of exported products.



Quan said the ministry will work with localities, associations and companies on supplier capacity, chain links, technology upgrades, workforce training and market information.



He urged firms to map supply risks; diversify products, markets and customers; raise domestic sourcing where quality, price and delivery are met, and team up with mechanical, electronics and digital tech companies to gradually master equipment, components and production technology./.

VNA