Ambassador pledges to help deepen Vietnam-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Pham Thi Thuy Nga has pledged to prioritise strengthening political trust, promoting balanced economic, trade and investment cooperation, and expanding collaboration in the digital and green economies, science and technology, and innovation so as to contribute to Vietnam-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during her working tenure.



Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Kuala Lumpur on the occasion of presenting her letter of credentials and beginning her tenure in Malaysia, Nga said the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam’s official visit to Malaysia in November 2024 has opened a new phase of development with high expectations. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Vietnam in February 2025 has further advanced bilateral cooperation, delivering concrete results.



Regarding priorities for her tenure, the ambassador said the two countries will continue to step up exchanges of delegations and contacts at all levels through Party, State, Government and parliament channels, effectively implement high-level agreements, and strengthen defence, security and maritime collaboration.



In the economic sphere, both sides will promote balanced trade and investment cooperation and facilitate business activities, while expanding collaboration in the digital and green economies, science and technology, and innovation. Greater cultural, educational and tourism exchanges, together with stronger people-to-people connections, will also help deepen and sustain ties between the two countries.



Nga noted that Vietnam is entering a new era of national rise. The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam has set a target of double-digit economic growth for 2026–2030, with a view to realising the aspiration of building a strong and prosperous country. Meanwhile, the Vietnamese Government is placing emphasis on renewing development thinking, unlocking resources, promoting the role of businesses, and making science, technology and innovation key drivers of rapid and sustainable development.



The ambassador said these orientations share common ground with Malaysia MADANI, the vision advanced by PM Anwar Ibrahim. This provides a foundation for the two countries to strengthen connectivity, promote their complementary strengths and expand cooperation in the new period.



She affirmed that she will work closely with Malaysian partners to further develop the Vietnam–Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in an increasingly substantive, effective and in-depth manner, building on political trust, shared strategic interests and close ties between the two peoples, for the interests of both countries and their people, and for the shared development and prosperity of ASEAN member states./.

VNA