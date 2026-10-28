Politics

Vietnam, UAE hold third political consultation between foreign ministries

At the meeting, the two officials reviewed progress in bilateral relations in recent years and discussed measures to further deepen and broaden cooperation in a more effective and comprehensive manner in the time to come. They agreed to strengthen Vietnam-UAE cooperation to enhance each country’s autonomy and resilience and diversification of its partnerships amid rapid global changes, complexity and uncertainty.

At the third political consultation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and the UAE. (Photo: qdnd.vn)
At the third political consultation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and the UAE. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang and Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Advanced Science and Technology Omran Sharaf co-chaired the third political consultation between the two countries’ foreign ministries in Hanoi on October 27.

At the meeting, the two officials reviewed progress in bilateral relations in recent years and discussed measures to further deepen and broaden cooperation in a more effective and comprehensive manner in the time to come. They agreed to strengthen Vietnam-UAE cooperation to enhance each country’s autonomy and resilience and diversification of its partnerships amid rapid global changes, complexity and uncertainty.

The two co-chairs welcomed the positive developments in bilateral relations since the second political consultation in February 2023, particularly the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Partnership in October 2024 and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which took effect in February 2026. The UAE remains Vietnam’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and Africa, with bilateral trade reaching 6.5 billion USD in 2025.

The Vietnamese Deputy FM congratulated the UAE on its significant achievements in implementing its National Vision 2031 and expressed sympathy for the difficulties it is facing amid the ongoing conflicts. She voiced here belief that the UAE and other countries in the region would overcome current challenges and continue to prosper.

Affirming Vietnam’s commitment to strengthening ties with the UAE, its first comprehensive partner and, to date, its only comprehensive economic partner in the Middle East, she said Vietnam is ready to work with the UAE to promote substantive cooperation.

Hang spoke highly of the UAE’s role and initiatives in addressing global issues, particularly energy and water security, affirming that Vietnam, as a responsible member of the international community, will actively support and coordinate with the UAE in implementing feasible and appropriate initiatives.

Sharaf highlighted significant progress in Vietnam-UAE relations since Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to the UAE in 2024, saying that the bilateral ties are entering a new chapter of cooperation. He noted that the two countries had a strong foundation for expanding collaboration in priority areas and exploring new opportunities.

The UAE expressed its desire to become a trusted partner of Vietnam in science and technology, particularly in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and advanced technologies.

It welcomes Vietnamese goods and stands ready to facilitate their access to the UAE market, while supporting the development of Vietnam’s Halal ecosystem. This includes cooperation on Halal recognition and certification to add to the two Vietnamese Halal certification bodies already recognised by the UAE, he said.

The UAE reaffirmed its support for the early launch of negotiations on a free trade agreement between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Vietnam. It also encouraged investment in Vietnam by UAE funds, conglomerates and businesses, which are showing growing interest in the country as a fast-growing, sustainable economy and a leading investment destination in Asia.

To elevate bilateral relations to a new level, the two co-chairs agreed to make the most of existing commitments and agreements and explore feasible approaches, in line with each side’s regulations, to address difficulties and challenges in cooperation.

They agreed to promote high-level visits between the two countries in the near future and support exchanges and cooperation between their oil and gas enterprises to ensure a stable, long-term energy supply for Vietnam. They also encouraged the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to work with UAE partners to strengthen business links through appropriate frameworks and mechanisms.

Both sides consented to continue implementing the CEPA effectively and accelerate UAE investment projects in Vietnam, notably a data centre project involving G42 and a Vietnamese joint venture, and to promote cooperation between the two countries’ international financial centres.

The two sides pledged to actively study and coordinate logistics and transport cooperation initiatives to ensure smooth and efficient bilateral trade flows amid current circumstances. They also agreed to strengthen coordination and mutual support at multilateral, international and regional forums, particularly within the United Nations.

The officials also discussed cooperation mechanisms and concurred to strengthen connectivity and effective collaboration between ASEAN and the GCC, ASEAN and the UAE, and Vietnam and the GCC. They exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern.

Earlier, as part of the political consultation programme, Sharaf met representatives of several Vietnamese corporations and businesses, including VinFast and Viettel, to discuss specific cooperation opportunities.

During his visit to Vietnam, Sharaf will join the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs to attend the Autumn Economic Forum 2026, held in Ho Chi Minh City, on October 28-29. They are scheduled to meet city leaders and Vietnamese businesses on the sidelines of the event./.

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