☀️ Morning digest on October 28

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man received a delegation from the Korea–Vietnam Friendship Association, led by its Chairman Lee Shin-jae, at the National Assembly House on the afternoon of October 27 during their visit to Vietnam.



The NA President expressed his deep appreciation for the sincere sentiments and support extended to Vietnam by the Republic of Korea’s organisations, associations, businesses and friends, underscoring the important role of people-to-people diplomacy in strengthening the social foundations of bilateral ties, deepening mutual understanding between the two countries’ people and translating the substance of the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into concrete outcomes. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man outlined Vietnam's priorities in international audit cooperation while receiving a delegation of leaders from international audit organisations in Hanoi on October 27.



The delegation is in Vietnam to attend an international conference organised by the State Audit Office of Vietnam. Read full story



- Standing Deputy Minister of Health Vu Manh Ha provided detailed information on draft amendments to the Law on Donation, Removal and Transplantation of Human Tissues and Organs and Donation and Removal of Cadavers at a press briefing in Hanoi on October 27, clarifying provisions allowing children to donate tissues and organs as well as measures to protect their rights and interests.



The event was attended by representatives of central-level agencies and ministries, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative Office in Vietnam, leaders of the Ministry of Health and its departments, agencies, offices, hospitals and affiliated centres, as well as leading Vietnamese experts in paediatrics, surgery and organ transplantation. Read full story



- Experts and businesses attending the 2026 Autumn Economic Forum in Ho Chi Minh City on October 27 emphasised enhancing data connectivity, fostering technological innovation, and strengthening public-private partnerships to promote green logistics and advanced manufacturing in Vietnam. This includes efforts toward building a sustainable green logistics ecosystem.



Bui Ba Nghiem, senior expert at the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Import-Export Department, outlined five priorities, including improving institutions and coordination, promoting multimodal transport, applying digital technologies to emissions management, supporting SMEs in the green transition, and piloting measurable green logistics models. Read full story



- Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Political Bureau and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung held talks with Miguel Mejia, Secretary General of the United Left Movement (MIU) of the Dominican Republic, who is on a working visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on October 27.



The two sides briefed each other on the situation of their respective parties and countries, reviewed the implementation of the 2023–2028 cooperation agreement between the two parties, and discussed new orientations and measures to further implement the agreement effectively. They also exchanged views on the global situation, the Asia-Pacific and Latin America, as well as issues of mutual concern. Read full story



- Vietnam and China are seeking to strengthen economic, investment and financial cooperation, with a focus on high-tech industries, quality foreign investment and supply-chain connectivity.



Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc had a working session in Hanoi on October 27 with a delegation from the State Council Research Office of China, led by its Deputy Director Fan Bi, to discuss bilateral cooperation, Vietnam’s foreign investment attraction policies and measures to promote practical collaboration in the time ahead. Read full story



- A thematic session entitled “Repositioning Vietnam and ASEAN in Global Value Chains” was held on October 27 as part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026, organised by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee in co-branding with the World Economic Forum.



Participants discussed challenges and solutions to strengthen the region and Vietnam’s resilience and future readiness. Read full story

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sprays plant protection products over a field in Hoa Hoi commune, Tay Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

- To tap the potential of Vietnam’s low-altitude economy market, which is forecast to reach around 10 billion USD by 2035, domestic businesses do not necessarily need to master the full range of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technologies, but can focus on areas that suit their capabilities, from component manufacturing and software development to artificial intelligence (AI) integration and application services.



This was the view shared by experts at a discussion on unlocking the potential of the low-altitude economy, held on October 27 in Ho Chi Minh City as part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026./. Read full story