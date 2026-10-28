Politics

☀️ Morning digest on October 28

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on October 28

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man received a delegation from the Korea–Vietnam Friendship Association, led by its Chairman Lee Shin-jae, at the National Assembly House on the afternoon of October 27 during their visit to Vietnam.

The NA President expressed his deep appreciation for the sincere sentiments and support extended to Vietnam by the Republic of Korea’s organisations, associations, businesses and friends, underscoring the important role of people-to-people diplomacy in strengthening the social foundations of bilateral ties, deepening mutual understanding between the two countries’ people and translating the substance of the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into concrete outcomes. Read full story

- National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man outlined Vietnam's priorities in international audit cooperation while receiving a delegation of leaders from international audit organisations in Hanoi on October 27.

The delegation is in Vietnam to attend an international conference organised by the State Audit Office of Vietnam. Read full story

- Standing Deputy Minister of Health Vu Manh Ha provided detailed information on draft amendments to the Law on Donation, Removal and Transplantation of Human Tissues and Organs and Donation and Removal of Cadavers at a press briefing in Hanoi on October 27, clarifying provisions allowing children to donate tissues and organs as well as measures to protect their rights and interests.

The event was attended by representatives of central-level agencies and ministries, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative Office in Vietnam, leaders of the Ministry of Health and its departments, agencies, offices, hospitals and affiliated centres, as well as leading Vietnamese experts in paediatrics, surgery and organ transplantation. Read full story

- Experts and businesses attending the 2026 Autumn Economic Forum in Ho Chi Minh City on October 27 emphasised enhancing data connectivity, fostering technological innovation, and strengthening public-private partnerships to promote green logistics and advanced manufacturing in Vietnam. This includes efforts toward building a sustainable green logistics ecosystem.

Bui Ba Nghiem, senior expert at the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Import-Export Department, outlined five priorities, including improving institutions and coordination, promoting multimodal transport, applying digital technologies to emissions management, supporting SMEs in the green transition, and piloting measurable green logistics models. Read full story

- Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Political Bureau and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung held talks with Miguel Mejia, Secretary General of the United Left Movement (MIU) of the Dominican Republic, who is on a working visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on October 27.

The two sides briefed each other on the situation of their respective parties and countries, reviewed the implementation of the 2023–2028 cooperation agreement between the two parties, and discussed new orientations and measures to further implement the agreement effectively. They also exchanged views on the global situation, the Asia-Pacific and Latin America, as well as issues of mutual concern. Read full story

- Vietnam and China are seeking to strengthen economic, investment and financial cooperation, with a focus on high-tech industries, quality foreign investment and supply-chain connectivity.

Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc had a working session in Hanoi on October 27 with a delegation from the State Council Research Office of China, led by its Deputy Director Fan Bi, to discuss bilateral cooperation, Vietnam’s foreign investment attraction policies and measures to promote practical collaboration in the time ahead. Read full story

- A thematic session entitled “Repositioning Vietnam and ASEAN in Global Value Chains” was held on October 27 as part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026, organised by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee in co-branding with the World Economic Forum.

Participants discussed challenges and solutions to strengthen the region and Vietnam’s resilience and future readiness. Read full story

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An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sprays plant protection products over a field in Hoa Hoi commune, Tay Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

- To tap the potential of Vietnam’s low-altitude economy market, which is forecast to reach around 10 billion USD by 2035, domestic businesses do not necessarily need to master the full range of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technologies, but can focus on areas that suit their capabilities, from component manufacturing and software development to artificial intelligence (AI) integration and application services.

This was the view shared by experts at a discussion on unlocking the potential of the low-altitude economy, held on October 27 in Ho Chi Minh City as part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026./. Read full story

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☀️ Morning digest on October 27

☀️ Morning digest on October 27

Vietnamese leaders' meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and General Secretary and President To Lam's reception for a delegation from the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement (MIU) Party are among news highlights on October 26 evening.

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National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (front row, sixth from left) and leaders from international audit organisations in Hanoi on October 27. (Photo: VNA)

NA President receives leaders of international audit organisations

NA President Man called on the State Audit Office of Vietnam to selectively adopt international experience, and draw lessons from its own practical work to share with international partners, thereby making more substantive contributions to the global public audit community.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) and Chairman of the Korea–Vietnam Friendship Association Lee Shin-jae. (Photo: VNA)

NA President receives Chairman of Korea–Vietnam Friendship Association

The NA President expressed his deep appreciation for the sincere sentiments and support extended to Vietnam by the Republic of Korea’s organisations, associations, businesses and friends, underscoring the important role of people-to-people diplomacy in strengthening the social foundations of bilateral ties, deepening mutual understanding between the two countries’ people and translating the substance of the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into concrete outcomes.

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 27

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 27

Legislators' discussion on the draft revised Penal Code and a draft resolution on its enforcement, Ho Chi Minh City seeking to increase the value of its tourism offerings, and activities of the 2026 Autumn Economic Forum are among news highlights on October 27.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting with members of the Truong Son Female Drivers’ Company in Hanoi on October 27. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets with female drivers on legendary Truong Son Trail

Top leader To Lam affirmed that the Party, State and people will always remember those who devoted their lives to the nation. Having sacrificed their youth for the country, the veterans deserve to live in peace, receive timely medical care and assistance when facing difficulties, and have their concerns heard.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk meet in Hanoi on October 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Poland Strategic Partnership opens new chapter in bilateral cooperation: official

The success of the Vietnam-Poland Strategic Partnership will be measured by implemented commitments, completed projects and tangible benefits for people and businesses. With their longstanding friendship and strong political commitment, Vietnam and Poland have a solid foundation for advancing bilateral relations in line with their potential and the new level of partnership.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong (second, left) and representatives of Greece's leading food-processing companies Nitsiakos and Pindos. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to boost labour cooperation with Greece

Greek companies praised Vietnamese workers for their intelligence and diligence, while calling for closer labour cooperation between the two governments to address procedural issues and facilitate the recruitment of more Vietnamese workers for their factories.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra serves as head of the National Steering Committee for Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs' Remains. (Photo: VNA)

Members of national steering committee on search for martyrs' remains approved

Under a newly signed decision, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra serves as head of the National Steering Committee for Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs' Remains, with Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Gau, and Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha, as deputy heads.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Top leader urges turning pledges into projects, products, markets

External affairs and global integration, a “key and regular” task set by the 14th National Party Congress, must involve the entire political system, national defence-security and development. Stability, internal strength and self-reliance must be reflected in every policy, said top leader To Lam.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) meets with visiting Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Hanoi on October 26. Photo: VNA

National Assembly President meets with Polish Prime Minister

Vietnam’s National Assembly supports stronger inter-parliamentary cooperation with Poland’s parliament, with the legislative bodies playing a role in establishing a favourable legal framework, overseeing the implementation of agreements and commitments, and advancing bilateral cooperation effectively, said NA President Tran Thanh Man.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

National conference maps out comprehensive diplomacy at new height

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung said the Party and State leader wants comprehensive diplomacy at a new height that matches Vietnam’s historical and cultural stature and standing. That is a task of the entire political system, not just the diplomatic sector.

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Congratulations to Brazilian President on re-election

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on October 26 sent congratulatory messages to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his re-election as President of Brazil for the 2027-2031 term.