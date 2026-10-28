Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 28

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 28

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on October 28 called on the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) to step up training, research and innovation to develop high-quality human resources and nurture talent for the country.

Addressing a ceremony marking the university’s 50th founding anniversary (October 27, 1976–2026) in Ho Chi Minh City, General Secretary and President Lam commended its achievements and contributions and congratulated it on receiving the first-class Labour Order. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received Managing Director of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Stephan Mergenthaler on October 28 on the sidelines of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City.

PM Hung thanked Mergenthaler and WEF partners for their longstanding cooperation with Vietnam and contributions to making the Autumn Economic Forum an open and substantive platform for dialogue among governments, businesses and the scientific community. Read full story

- Vietnam is ready to cooperate for mutual development, share for mutual progress, innovate to create value together, and act for a peaceful, stable, prosperous and sustainable future, stated Prime Minister Le Minh Hung at a high-level plenary session of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 (AEF 2026) in Ho Chi Minh City on October 28.

As the world undergoes profound transformations that bring new development opportunities while posing major challenges to countries, PM Hung stressed that strengthening self-reliance and expanding international cooperation are closely interlinked requirements. Read full story

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung holds a dialogue with World Economic Forum (WEF) Managing Director Stephan Mergenthaler in Ho Chi Minh City on October 28. Photo: VNA.

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on October 28 morning joined a dialogue with World Economic Forum (WEF) Managing Director Stephan Mergenthaler on positioning Vietnam for the global future, as part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 (AEF 2026) in Ho Chi Minh City.

The dialogue provided a platform for the Vietnamese PM and a senior WEF leader to discuss shifts in the global economy, emerging growth drivers and opportunities for cooperation in a new phase of development. Read full story

- Vietnamese enterprises are raising product quality, obtaining international certifications and adopting greener production practices to meet increasingly stringent export requirements and expand their global market reach.

Despite exporting to the US, Europe and other markets, the Viet Enterprise Investment and Trade Promotion Company in Ho Chi Minh City continues to seek new destinations for Vietnamese agricultural products. Read full story

- The Ministry of Science and Technology, representing the Vietnamese Government, received the GSMA Government Leadership Award 2026 from the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) at the opening of the Ministerial Roundtable on Digital and Artificial Intelligence on October 28, as part of Vietnam International Digital Week 2026 (VIDW 2026) in Quang Ninh city.

The annual award honours one country each year, selected by an independent international panel of experts involving representatives from organisations such as the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the GSMA. It recognises governments that demonstrate sustained policy leadership, strategic vision and an outstanding regulatory environment to promote mobile and digital development, as well as ambitions translated into concrete action. Read full story

- Vietnam is showcasing its green hydrogen potential at European Hydrogen Week 2026 in Brussels, Belgium for the first time, seeking to connect with European partners and join the emerging green hydrogen value chain.

According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union (EU), Vietnam has offshore wind potential exceeding 600 GW, among the largest in Southeast Asia. Its coastline of more than 3,000 km offers favourable conditions for offshore energy development and large-scale export infrastructure. Read full story

- The first Global Festival for the Conservation and Development of Craft Villages 2026 will take place in Hanoi from November 13 to 16, featuring handicraft exhibitions and demonstrations, investment promotion, creative design networking, and craft village tourism promotion.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 7 pm on November 14. During the festival, exhibition and demonstration spaces will showcase craft village products, enabling artisans, production establishments and businesses to promote their products and establish trade connections./. Read full story

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