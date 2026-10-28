Politics

Prime Minister receives WEF Managing Director

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung thanked Managing Director of the World Economic Forum Stephan Mergenthaler and WEF partners for their longstanding cooperation with Vietnam and contributions to making the Autumn Economic Forum an open and substantive platform for dialogue among governments, businesses and the scientific community.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) receives Managing Director of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Stephan Mergenthaler in Ho Chi Minh City on October 28. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) receives Managing Director of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Stephan Mergenthaler in Ho Chi Minh City on October 28. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received Managing Director of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Stephan Mergenthaler on October 28 on the sidelines of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City.

PM Hung thanked Mergenthaler and WEF partners for their longstanding cooperation with Vietnam and contributions to making the Autumn Economic Forum an open and substantive platform for dialogue among governments, businesses and the scientific community.

He noted that policy exchanges, experience sharing and technology showcases over the past two days reflect the international community’s interest and confidence in Vietnam, particularly its innovation agenda and Ho Chi Minh City as a key growth hub. These activities have also opened up opportunities to forge partnerships and identify new growth drivers.

Mergenthaler congratulated Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City on the successful organisation of the forum. Impressed by Vietnam’s long-term vision and efforts to sustain growth through science, technology, innovation and a dynamic private sector, he affirmed WEF’s desire to strengthen cooperation with the country.

Looking towards 2027, when Vietnam will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, WEF stands ready to establish a high-level cooperation mechanism to mobilise private-sector and international support for Vietnam’s priorities, he said.

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At the meeting between Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Managing Director of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Stephan Mergenthaler in Ho Chi Minh City on October 28. (Photo: VNA)

Thanking WEF for its effective support, particularly its cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City in establishing the Vietnam Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR), the Prime Minister described the initiative as timely and well aligned with digital transformation and technological trends.

He stressed that Vietnam is pursuing strategic breakthroughs to achieve rapid and sustainable economic growth, with the private sector playing a particularly important role. Priorities include institutional reform, adoption of international standards, protection of investors’ legitimate rights, infrastructure development and high-quality human resources.

The Government leader called on WEF to continue facilitating knowledge sharing, technology transfer, capital mobilisation and connections between international corporations and Vietnamese businesses, particularly private enterprises.

He also expressed his appreciation for the outcomes of the 2023–2026 cooperation framework between Vietnam and WEF and called for close coordination to develop and sign a strategic cooperation framework for the next period, promoting effective public-private partnerships for regional and global development./.

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