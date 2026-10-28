Politics

Top leader urges economics university to develop high-quality human resources, nurture talent

The university must strive to meet advanced standards in training, research and community service, and enhance its reputation regionally and internationally. Its growth must contribute to strengthening the country’s development capacity and bring tangible benefits to the people, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the ceremony marking the 50th founding anniversary of the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the ceremony marking the 50th founding anniversary of the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on October 28 called on the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) to step up training, research and innovation to develop high-quality human resources and nurture talent for the country.

Addressing a ceremony marking the university’s 50th founding anniversary (October 27, 1976–2026) in Ho Chi Minh City, General Secretary and President Lam commended its achievements and contributions and congratulated it on receiving the first-class Labour Order.

He stressed that as Vietnam pursues the development goals set for 2030 and 2045 under the 14th National Party Congress Resolution, the country must renew its growth model, improve productivity and competitiveness, and make more effective use of resources. Higher education has a responsibility to prepare people capable of meeting today’s demands and addressing future challenges.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam presents the first-class Labour Order to the UEH in recognition of its contributions to human resources training, scientific research and national socio-economic development. (Photo: VNA)

The top leader highlighted Politburo Resolutions No. 71 on breakthroughs in education and training and No. 57 on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation, urging the university to translate these orientations into tangible changes in teaching, learning, research and practical applications.

The university must strive to meet advanced standards in training, research and community service, and enhance its reputation regionally and internationally. Its growth must contribute to strengthening the country’s development capacity and bring tangible benefits to the people, he said.

He called on the UEH to train graduates with solid knowledge, independent thinking, creativity and a strong sense of responsibility. Alongside professional expertise, students should develop patriotism, civic awareness, professional ethics and social responsibility. The university should renew its curricula and teaching methods, strengthen foreign-language and digital skills, promote critical thinking and lifelong learning, and ensure that assessment reflects genuine capabilities and academic integrity.

General Secretary and President Lam also underscored the need to improve research quality and provide scientific evidence for institutional reform and a renewed growth model, noting that research must help identify solutions to promote high economic growth and ensure stability and autonomy, social progress and equity, and environmental protection.

Priority should be given to key long-term issues, including labour productivity, business competitiveness, digital transformation, green transition, and population ageing, he added.

The General Secretary and President urged the university to work closely with local authorities and businesses to ensure that education and research serve practical development needs.

In Ho Chi Minh City, cooperation should focus on human resources, modern financial services, the digital economy and urban governance. Research findings should help remove obstacles, improve implementation capacity and boost productivity and business efficiency.

The university was also encouraged to build a strong contingent of lecturers and scientists, attract and retain talent, develop leading experts and support young lecturers. Domestic and international partnerships should strengthen its own academic capacity while bringing Vietnamese issues into collaborative research and generating new knowledge.

General Secretary and President Lam stressed the importance of effective governance, transparency, efficient resources use and academic integrity, calling for stronger Party building, digital transformation in university management, strict action against academic fraud and a democratic, humane educational environment.

He asked the university to review its development strategy, prioritise achievable tasks and clearly define expected results, resources, responsibilities and deadlines. Government agencies and local authorities were urged to support the university by addressing policy and institutional obstacles.

At the ceremony, the top leader presented the first-class Labour Order to the UEH in recognition of its contributions to human resources training, scientific research and national socio-economic development./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 71 #Giáo Dục #Đào Tạo #NQ 71 #Party General Secretary and President To Lam #University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City
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