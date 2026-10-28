Business

Phu Tho promotes investment, trade in Czech Republic

Phu Tho, located in Vietnam’s northern midland and mountainous region, has considerable potential in industry, agriculture, services and tourism. Czech businesses’ strengths in manufacturing, engineering, technology, energy and environmental solutions offer promising opportunities for collaboration. Other potential areas include high-tech agriculture, food processing, tourism and human resources training.

Delegates attend Phu Tho province's investment promotion conference in Prague. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates attend Phu Tho province's investment promotion conference in Prague. (Photo: VNA)

Prague (VNA) - Phu Tho province held a conference to promote investment and trade with Czech businesses in Prague on October 27, seeking partners and cooperation opportunities in industry, agriculture, services and green energy.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam said the conference was particularly meaningful as bilateral ties has grown strongly since the two countries upgraded their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025. This provides a favourable foundation for expanding economic, trade and investment cooperation.

He noted that Phu Tho, located in Vietnam’s northern midland and mountainous region, has considerable potential in industry, agriculture, services and tourism. Czech businesses’ strengths in manufacturing, engineering, technology, energy and environmental solutions offer promising opportunities for collaboration. Other potential areas include high-tech agriculture, food processing, tourism and human resources training.

The ambassador also highlighted the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic as a bridge between the two countries, helping businesses identify partners and access market information.

At the conference, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Duy Dong addressed Czech investors’ questions about Vietnam’s investment policies, including land use rights, market access and overseas profit transfers.

Green energy emerged as a key area of interest. Czech company Dalu proposed studying the use of biogas technology to generate electricity from household and agricultural waste.

Dong said Phu Tho needs to process around 2,000 tonnes of waste daily and has designated sites for waste treatment plants. One enterprise currently processes about 500 tonnes a day to generate electricity. The province is ready to facilitate Dalu’s field surveys and assessment of suitable investment options. Waste-to-energy projects could qualify for land and tax incentives under current regulations, he added.

Nguyen Manh Tung of the Czech Chamber of Commerce said that Czech businesses are interested in healthcare, technology, artificial intelligence, information security, real estate and factory construction. He also highlighted the role of Vietnamese entrepreneurs in connecting investors with opportunities in Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Nachod Jan Birke proposed closer ties between his city and Phu Tho’s Viet Tri, and called for support for a planned investment project in Viet Tri. He also expressed interest in exploring cooperation between Phu Tho and the Czech Republic’s Hradec Kralove Region.

The conference provided an opportunity for Phu Tho to present its investment potential and policies while addressing business concerns and exploring long-term cooperation prospects./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Phu Tho province #investment promotion #Czech Republic Phu Tho
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung (right) and Czech Deputy Justice Minister Adam Šimice (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Czech Republic enhance law enforcement cooperation

To deepen cooperation, Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung proposed regular exchanges of delegations and experience in combating organised and transnational crime, drug-related offences, money laundering, high-tech crime and environmental crime.

See more

Vietnam promotes green hydrogen investment opportunities in Europe

Vietnam promotes green hydrogen investment opportunities in Europe

The trade office introduced four investment priorities of Vietnam. These includes renewable hydrogen production, covering electrolysis, offshore wind-to-hydrogen, green ammonia and liquid hydrogen exports; storage, compression, pipelines, transport networks and port logistics; industrial decarbonisation and fuel switching in heavy transport and shipping; and hydrogen applications in steel, fertilisers, chemicals, cement, power generation and heavy transport.

The application of live-line maintenance technology on a low-voltage power line in Pho Hien ward, Hung Yen province. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam considers electricity price cut from November 1, petrol excise tax cut to zero

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang urged the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) Group to review its costs and maximise savings to develop a plan to reduce the average retail electricity price from November 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, in accordance with relevant regulations. The move aims to support people and businesses and ensure social welfare.

Experts discuss “Sustainable Global Value Chains: Green Logistics” at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Autumn Economic Forum 2026 promotes green logistics and advanced manufacturing

Bui Ba Nghiem, senior expert at the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Import-Export Department, outlined five priorities, including improving institutions and coordination, promoting multimodal transport, applying digital technologies to emissions management, supporting SMEs in the green transition, and piloting measurable green logistics models.

The EFTA–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is expected to open up significant business opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

EFTA expects trade and investment with Vietnam to grow

Regarding market access and trade benefits, the EFTA countries expect the agreement to gradually eliminate tariffs on almost all goods exported by the four countries to Vietnam, either upon its entry into force or within a maximum period of 16 years.

Speakers at the discussion (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN digital pact key to facilitating cross-border business

At a panel discussion on policy frameworks for the digital economy, held as part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 on October 27, speakers said ASEAN needed to ensure national systems could work together while protecting data and facilitating business, rather than impose uniform rules across the region.

Vietnam exports nearly 800,000 tonnes of cashew nuts in 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam cashew sector looks to reshape global supply chains

According to VINACAS Chairman Pham Van Cong, Vietnam exported nearly 800,000 tonnes of cashew nuts in 2025, earning a record 5.4 billion USD. For nearly two decades, the country has led the world in cashew processing and exports, accounting for more than 80% of global exports.

An overview of the international conference themed “Supreme Audit Institutions in a Changing World: Vision – Institutional Framework – Innovation” in Hanoi on October 27 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to modernise state audit amid emerging challenges

As public decisions grow more complex and risks become increasingly interconnected, SAIs must move beyond detecting irregularities to identify root causes, analyse emerging trends and issue early warnings to protect public resources and improve policy implementation, said INTOSAI Chair Mohamed el-Faisal Youssef.

Vietnam is stepping up sci-tech application in agriculture. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam steps up sci-tech application in agriculture

The northern region has advantages in research institutes, universities, scientific expertise and technology businesses. However, links between research and production, as well as technology transfer and practical application, remain limited, an official has said.

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino speaks at the Panama - Vietnam Business Forum on October 7, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Panama’s export processing zones offer opportunities for Vietnamese firms

After more than 15 years of operation, Panama’s system comprises 27 export processing zones, including 20 operational and seven under development. They host 201 companies conducting 282 business activities, nearly half of which involve logistics, services, and the processing of finished or semi-finished products.