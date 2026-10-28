Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on October 28

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,631 VND/USD on October 28, down 2 VND from the previous session.



With the current trading band of ±5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks stood at 26,913 VND/USD, while the floor rate was 24,349 VND/USD.



The opening-hour exchange rates at major commercial banks also decreased.



At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed buying and selling rates at 25,640 VND/USD and 26,020 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from the October 27 session.



Meanwhile, BIDV quoted the respective rates at 25,645 VND/USD and 26,025 VND/USD, both down 25 VND./.

VNA