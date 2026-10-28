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Hanoi completes sampling of all planned martyrs’ graves

In 2026, the search and recovery of martyrs’ remains and the implementation of the 500-day campaign were identified as particularly important political tasks, reflecting the traditions of gratitude and remembrance, as well as the responsibility of the Party organisation, authorities, armed forces and people towards fallen heroes. Hanoi has now completed the campaign’s first phase.

An overview of the conference (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)
An overview of the conference (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi has completed the excavation and sampling of all 4,468 martyrs’ graves targeted under its plan, achieving 100% completion.

On the morning of October 27, the Hanoi Steering Committee for the Search and Recovery of Martyrs’ Remains and the Identification of Martyr’s Remains held a conference to review the 2026 implementation of these tasks, particularly the identification of remains with missing information, and assess the first phase of the 500-day campaign to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains.

As a locality hosting numerous central government and military agencies, Hanoi currently has 340 martyrs’ cemeteries containing 52,134 graves. Of these, 21,121 have complete information, 26,545 have partial information, and 4,468 require sampling of remains for DNA testing.

In 2026, the search and recovery of martyrs’ remains and the implementation of the 500-day campaign were identified as particularly important political tasks, reflecting the traditions of gratitude and remembrance, as well as the responsibility of the Party organisation, authorities, armed forces and people towards fallen heroes. Hanoi has now completed the campaign’s first phase.

The city excavated and collected samples from all 4,468 graves covered by the plan. Of these, 3,672 were eligible for sampling, while 796 were not. All 3,672 samples of martyrs’ remains have been stored, preserved and handed over to the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology in accordance with established procedures.

With more than 3,000 people participating in sampling teams and the mobilisation of vehicles, supplies and technical equipment, Hanoi completed the task 15 days ahead of the deadline set by the municipal steering committee and three months ahead of the national steering committee’s schedule.

The municipal police established five working stations with nearly 100 members to collect DNA samples from relatives of fallen soldiers across 126 communes and wards. To date, information on 45,950 individuals has been updated in the national population database, while more than 28,000 DNA samples have been collected from relatives of martyrs listed for sampling.

Efforts to review and verify information about fallen soldiers have also been intensified. The city has received and extracted 488 records concerning martyrs and decoded the designations and symbols of 374 military units. In coordination with other localities, it has also collected, reviewed, supplemented and corrected information on more than 250 martyrs’ graves at cemeteries in Hanoi, Lang Son and Cao Bang provinces.

Relevant forces have verified, searched for and recovered 14 sets of martyrs’ remains based on findings from the 2025 field assessment. The receipt, handover, memorial services and reburial of the remains have been carried out solemnly and in accordance with regulations.

At the conference, representatives of several agencies and units discussed the results of sampling martyrs’ remains, collecting DNA samples from relatives, reviewing and verifying information, and proposed measures to accelerate the identification of fallen soldiers during the second phase of the campaign.

On the occasion, 46 collectives and 62 individuals received certificates of merit from the Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee in recognition of their contributions to advising on, leading and directing the search and recovery of martyrs’ remains and the identification of fallen soldiers./.

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#500 ngày đêm #Liệt sĩ #Martyrs’ Remains #sampling of martyrs’ graves #500-day campaign #DNA testing Ha Noi
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