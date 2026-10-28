Nearly 850 sets of martyrs’ remains recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park in four months

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - A total of 846 sets of martyrs’ remains were recovered at the Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City from June 23 to October 27, including 813 individual sets and 33 sets from eight mass grave sites.



Of the total, four additional sets of martyrs’ remains were uncovered on October 27, forces under the Ho Chi Minh City Command excavated more than 620 cubic metres of soil at the park.



According to the martyrs’ remains recovery team under the city command, the search at the park has been conducted in two phases. In the first phase, from June 23 to October 14, the forces recovered 731 sets of remains, which were honoured at a memorial service and buried in accordance with regulations. From October 15 to October 27, the second phase yielded another 115 individual sets of remains.



The continued search following the memorial service and burial of the first 731 sets forms part of the 500-day campaign to intensify the search for, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains.



The campaign aims not only to bring the fallen soldiers to their final resting places but also to review search areas, collect information, locate witnesses and expand DNA testing to identify those who sacrificed their lives./.

VNA