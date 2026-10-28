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Skilled workforce key to advancing Vietnam’s marine economy: insiders

According to Nguyen Tien Thao, Director General of the Higher Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, said 13 institutions in Vietnam offer training related to marine resources and the marine economy. In 2026, 44 disciplines enrolled students, up 18.9% from 2025, while successful applicants increased 16.1% to 5,153. However, training remains limited in scale.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Developing a highly skilled workforce through training reform, stronger industry-education partnerships and greater technological capacity is essential to addressing labour shortages and advancing Vietnam’s goal of becoming a strong maritime nation with a green, modern and sustainable marine economy, said insiders.

Workforce falls short of requirements

According to Nguyen Tien Thao, Director General of the Higher Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, said 13 institutions in Vietnam offer training related to marine resources and the marine economy. In 2026, 44 disciplines enrolled students, up 18.9% from 2025, while successful applicants increased 16.1% to 5,153. However, training remains limited in scale.

Programmes integrating marine science with data, automation, economics and law remain scarce. Research vessels, laboratories and simulation systems require substantial investment, while expert teams are limited. Training is also insufficiently aligned with workforce demand in ports, energy projects, and fisheries and tourism sectors.

At Hanoi University of Natural Resources and Environment, a pilot programme in marine resource management launched in 2013, enrolling around 50–62 students per cohort. However, discrepancies between the official list of training disciplines and the specialisations and codes required for recruitment have hindered graduates seeking jobs at state agencies responsible for seas and islands.

According to Vu Nam Phong, deputy head of the Sub-department of Seas, Islands, Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance under the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Quang Ninh city, the locality faces similar challenges. By the end of 2025, it had around 695,200 workers, 87.5% of whom had received training and 42.8% held degrees or certificates. However, shortages persist in artificial intelligence, marine digital technology, data management and logistics.

In tourism, Quang Ninh faces a shortage of senior managers, foreign-language-proficient workers and personnel skilled in organising and operating night-time economic activities. In maritime services, specialised technical workers in ship machinery repair and maintenance and underwater hull inspections are in short supply.

The key challenge is matching training with employers’ needs. Workforce forecasting remains fragmented; some technical, mechanical, equipment operation and logistics courses struggle to attract students, while local training capacity and business participation remain limited.

In Ca Mau province, the shift from traditional marine activities to technology-intensive production has exposed further skills gaps. Pham Van Muoi, deputy director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, said the southernmost locality has a sizeable coastal workforce, particularly in fisheries, but skill levels varied. Many workers rely on practical experience and have limited access to new technologies, digital skills and modern production management.

Reforming training

Resolution No. 20-NQ/TW of the 14th Party Central Committee identifies science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and high-quality human resources as key drivers of Vietnam’s ambition to become a strong maritime nation. Meanwhile, the Government’s Resolution No. 218/NQ-CP, outlines tasks for developing a scheme to train, attract and develop highly skilled personnel for modern maritime industries.

Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan said Vietnam needs research organisations capable of assembling strong expert teams, operating modern facilities, mastering data and technology, and tackling major national challenges. He said establishing two to three marine science, technology and innovation research organisations on a par with ASEAN’s leading institutions should be seen as a measure of national capability, not merely a numerical target.

The Ministry of Education and Training has proposed developing marine workforce training in four areas: marine and ocean sciences; engineering and energy; marine biology and food; and marine economics and governance. It also advocates interdisciplinary programmes incorporating data, artificial intelligence, foreign languages and international law, alongside shared access to research vessels, laboratories, simulation systems and practical training facilities.

Training must be driven by market demand rather than institutional capacity, with professional competence and graduates’ employment prospects serving as key measures of effectiveness, the minister said.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pham Van Thuan, Vice Rector of Vietnam Maritime University, called for tailored policies for specialised maritime training institutions, including tuition support for priority disciplines, more scholarships for talented students, and more investment in practical training and research facilities. He also stressed the need for stronger business partnerships, recruitment-oriented training and international standards for graduate outcomes, particularly foreign-language proficiency and professional skills.

Drawing on local experience, Phong proposed closer cooperation among the State, educational institutions and employers, with businesses involved directly in identifying workforce needs, developing curricula, organising practical training and recruitment.

Muoi underlined the need to have more short-term courses, on-site training, retraining and vocational transition programmes for coastal labourers to increase the value of marine economic activities while safeguarding jobs, incomes and sustainable livelihoods in coastal communities./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 71 #Giáo Dục #Đào Tạo #NQ 71 #Skilled workforce #Vietnam’s marine economy #practical training #recruitment
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