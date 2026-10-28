Society

Hanoi proposes 859-million-USD project to revamp Hoan Kiem Lake area

Implemented in Hoan Kiem and Cua Nam wards, the project aims to create a large square directly connecting Hoan Kiem Lake with Cach mang thang tam (August Revolution) Square, the Hanoi Opera House, the Vietnam National Museum of History, and nearby areas. It also seeks to expand public spaces, reorganise the traffic system and underground spaces, preserve and promote heritage values, and introduce appropriate cultural and service facilities.

A panorama of Hoan Kiem lake (Photo: VNA)
A panorama of Hoan Kiem lake (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi has proposed a 22.2-trillion-VND (approximately 860 million USD) project to renovate and upgrade Hoan Kiem Lake and its surrounding area, with completion scheduled for 2029, to expand public spaces and connect the lake with cultural and historical landmarks in the capital city’s centre.

The municipal People’s Committee submitted Proposal No. 435/TTr-UBND to the municipal People’s Council on October 27, seeking approval in principle for the project and approval of the investor under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, using a build-transfer (BT) contract.

Implemented in Hoan Kiem and Cua Nam wards, the project aims to create a large square directly connecting Hoan Kiem Lake with Cach mang thang tam (August Revolution) Square, the Hanoi Opera House, the Vietnam National Museum of History, and nearby areas. It also seeks to expand public spaces, reorganise the traffic system and underground spaces, preserve and promote heritage values, and introduce appropriate cultural and service facilities.

The project has three components. The first covers site clearance across 30.82 hectares, with an estimated investment of 9.92 trillion VND from the municipal budget.

The second involves building a four-level underground commercial centre beneath park and square areas east and north of Hoan Kiem Lake, with an estimated investment of 4.61 trillion VND.

The third, which will be carried out under a PPP-BT contract, covers construction and landscape improvements around the lake, including building the municipal People’s Committee headquarters, renovating the People’s Council headquarters, and upgrading the landscape in the lake’s southeastern area, with an estimated investment of 7.694 trillion VND.

The payments will be made through land funds combined with the state budget and revenue from leasing and exploiting underground spaces under the second component, or through state budget funds generated from auctions of land-use rights and public assets.

The proposal is based on several legal documents, including the Capital Law 2026 and the Hanoi People’s Council’s Resolution No. 45/2026/NQ-HDND dated June 15, 2026, which regulates investment policy approval, investor and contractor selection in special cases, and the identification of projects requiring immediate implementation in the city./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Hoan Kiem Lake area #project #revamp #public spaces #PPP Ha Noi
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Hanoi will stage special arts programme for Vietnam Culture Day on November 24 (Photo: chinhphu.vn)

Hanoi to stage special arts programme for Vietnam Culture Day

Through the programme, Hanoi seeks to recreate the continuous flow of Vietnamese culture from its origins to the present and future, connecting traditional heritage with contemporary creativity and combining traditional arts with modern stage technology to create a distinctive artistic space with intellectual depth and broad social resonance.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hanoi Bui Huyen Mai and Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Duong Duc Tuan receive the donations and present letters of appreciation to the participating organisations (Photo: thanhuyhanoi.vn)

Hanoi mobilises over 9.3 million USD to support the poor

At the event, 12 organisations received certificates of merit from the Hanoi Party Committee and 14 others were commended by the Chairperson of the municipal People’s Committee for contributions to the “For Vietnam’s Seas and Islands” Fund. Another 19 organisations were recognised for fundraising and relief efforts for people affected by natural disasters in 2025, while 20 organisations and businesses were honoured for their social welfare contributions.

Hanoi affirms role as core, growth pole of Capital region

Hanoi affirms role as core, growth pole of Capital region

Hanoi is facing a growing imperative to shift from development mindset limited by administrative boundaries toward one focused on regional spatial growth. Politburo’s Resolution No. 27-NQ/TW, issued on August 28, 2026, on regional development and the organisation of national development space for the new period, identifies the Hanoi metropolitan area as one of the country’s two major growth poles and urges stronger connections in infrastructure, economy, science and technology, and resources between the capital and localities.

See more

Ho Chi Minh City launches three innovative and people-centred digital transformation models. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City launches three digital transformation models to improve public services

The three models comprise integrating the city’s public transport system into the centralised transport platform on the VNeID electronic identification application; establishing and connecting a database of birth and death records to facilitate administrative procedures; and deploying community rapid-response teams linked to the 1022 hotline to help residents register deaths at home.

At the construction site of Long Thanh International Airport in late September 2026 (Photo: VNA)

ACV proposes traffic priority for Long Thanh airport links

Preparations for Long Thanh International Airport’s commercial launch in late 2026 are being accelerated. ACV said construction of Component Project 3, which covers essential airport facilities, is about 86% complete. Four of the 16 main bidding packages have been completed, while the remaining 12 are being fast-tracked for completion in this December. Most are expected to meet the deadline.

An overview of the conference (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)

Hanoi completes sampling of all planned martyrs’ graves

In 2026, the search and recovery of martyrs’ remains and the implementation of the 500-day campaign were identified as particularly important political tasks, reflecting the traditions of gratitude and remembrance, as well as the responsibility of the Party organisation, authorities, armed forces and people towards fallen heroes. Hanoi has now completed the campaign’s first phase.

A representative of the Quang Ngai Border Guard Command speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ngai sets deadline for eCDT installation

At a meeting on October 27 to review the province’s IUU fishing prevention plan implementation, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Do Tam Hien called on local departments and authorities to meet the deadline and strengthen round-the-clock monitoring of fishing vessels at high risk of IUU violations.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Former Ho Chi Minh City planning official expelled from Party

The Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat has decided to expel Su Ngọc Anh, former member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and former Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment and former Deputy Director of the department from the Party as a disciplinary measure.

Hoang Dinh Thang, Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Europe and member of the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

Great National Unity Day in Europe: Youth build stronger, more united community

There are many untapped assets in the Vietnamese community in Europe, including knowledge, management experience, science-technology, economic resources and international connections. Linked effectively, they could contribute more directly to Vietnam’s development, and the community can keep serving as a friendship bridge between Vietnam and European countries.

The Canada-Vietnam Cultural and Educational Council officially launches the Viet Youth Readiness Hub and opens a community Vietnamese language class for children (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese language education network expanded across Canada

In line with the Political Bureau’s Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese affairs, CVCEC’s initiative combines technology and educational cooperation to connect previously independent classes, expand access to Vietnamese language learning and help young people maintain their ties with the homeland.

Phuoc An Minh Bridge is 3 metres wide and 33 metres long, meeting the design standards for new rural bridges. (Photo: VNA)

An Giang mobilises resources to improve social welfare

Local authorities have stepped up efforts to mobilise donations from businesses, organisations and philanthropists to build bridges, roads and houses, supporting poverty reduction and new-style rural development.

Collecting samples for DNA testing (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien province collects 81 DNA samples to identify war martyrs

Dien Bien has 7,398 graves of martyrs and youth volunteers across 11 cemeteries, 6,894 of which contain remains. In the first phase of the 500-day campaign, authorities exhumed and sampled 4,607 graves in seven cemeteries, meeting 100% of the plan, and handed 4,343 eligible samples to the Military Forensic Institute for testing.