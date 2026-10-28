Hanoi to stage special arts programme for Vietnam Culture Day

Hanoi (VNA) - A special arts programme to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day 2026 will take place at My Dinh National Stadium from 8pm on November 24, with an expected audience of around 50,000.



The Hanoi People’s Committee has issued Plan No. 410/KH-UBND dated October 22, 2026, on organising the special arts programme to mark Vietnam Culture Day 2026.



The event aims to affirm culture’s role as the spiritual foundation, an endogenous resource and a key driver of national development, while honouring the core values of Vietnamese culture, shaped over thousands of years of history and reflected in the traditions of patriotism, great national unity, and the identity and character of the Vietnamese people.



Through the programme, Hanoi seeks to recreate the continuous flow of Vietnamese culture from its origins to the present and future, connecting traditional heritage with contemporary creativity and combining traditional arts with modern stage technology to create a distinctive artistic space with intellectual depth and broad social resonance.



The event will also help link Vietnam Culture Day on November 24 with the Great National Unity Festival on November 18, creating a meaningful week-long series of cultural activities promoting solidarity and spreading cultural values throughout the community.



It is also expected to showcase Hanoi as a capital with a thousand-year-old cultural heritage, a distinctive identity, and a dynamic, creative spirit, serving as a place where Vietnamese cultural values converge, are enriched and spread amid integration and development.



Under the plan, the programme will begin at 8pm on November 24, 2026, and last no more than 120 minutes at My Dinh National Stadium in Tu Liem ward, Hanoi. It will be broadcast live on Vietnam Television (VTV). Hanoi Radio and Television will relay the event live on its channels and platforms, and install several LED screens to enable people in areas far from the city centre to watch the programme./.

VNA