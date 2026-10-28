First Great Unity Festival in Europe to gather Vietnamese communities from 29 countries

Prague (VNA) – The first Great National Unity Festival in Europe is expected to bring together representatives of Vietnamese communities from 29 countries.

The festival is scheduled to take place at the Sapa Trade Centre in Prague, the Czech Republic, from October 31 to November 1.

A familiar venue for business, social activities and cultural exchanges among Vietnamese people in the Czech Republic, the centre will be transformed into a visitor space called the “Great Unity Boulevard”, stretching from the Dong Do event centre into the main commercial area.

Pham Gia Hau, Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Arts and Culture in the Czech Republic and the festival’s initiator, said the boulevard would serve as the event’s main connecting axis, showcasing distinctive features of Vietnam’s three regions – the north, the central and the south – from mountainous areas and plains to islands and famous scenic spots.

Under the design, a red carpet will run along the route, flanked by Vietnamese national flags, green bamboo and models of distinctive architecture and landscapes. The open space is intended to give visitors an overview of Vietnam’s land, people and culture.

Hau stressed that showcasing the cultures of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups would help second- and third-generation Vietnamese in Europe, as well as international friends, better understand the country’s cultural diversity and spirit of unity.

The display of the three regions is expected to feature iconic images of Hanoi, Hue and Ho Chi Minh City, alongside familiar symbols such as bamboo, lotus flowers, lanterns and traditional architecture.

For Vietnamese people living in the Czech Republic, the festival is not only an opportunity to meet but also a chance to strengthen community bonds and preserve national cultural identity.

Do Ngo Minh, a trader at the Sapa Trade Centre, expressed his excitement and anticipation for the first event of its kind at the venue. He said the festival would provide a meaningful space for exchanges among Vietnamese communities in the Czech Republic and other European countries while strengthening ties between generations. He also expressed his hope that the event would help Vietnamese communities find common ground, reinforce solidarity and promote exchanges with local residents.

The festival will coincide with the third congress of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Europe and a ceremony marking the organisation’s 10th founding anniversary (2016–2026), both scheduled for November 1 in Prague./.