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Ho Chi Minh City unveils 12 investment projects worth over 13 billion USD

Ho Chi Minh City announced 12 projects granted investment policy approval or investment registration certificates on October 28, with total investment exceeding 337.22 trillion VND (about 13.58 billion USD), at the Autumn Economic Forum 2026.

Government and Ho Chi Minh City leaders, along with delegates attending AEF 2026, pose for a group photo with members of the Vietnam International Finance Centre in Ho Chi Minh City and investors (Photo: VNA)
Government and Ho Chi Minh City leaders, along with delegates attending AEF 2026, pose for a group photo with members of the Vietnam International Finance Centre in Ho Chi Minh City and investors (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City announced 12 projects granted investment policy approval or investment registration certificates on October 28, with total investment exceeding 337.22 trillion VND (about 13.58 billion USD), at the Autumn Economic Forum 2026.

The projects span seaports, logistics, urban development, industrial infrastructure, manufacturing and high technology.

The largest is the Can Gio International Transshipment Port, with investment of 128.8 trillion VND (4.92 billion USD) across 571ha. Developed by Vietnam Maritime Corporation, Saigon Port JSC and Terminal Investment Limited Holding S.A., it is expected to handle 4.8 million TEUs by 2030 and 16.9 million by 2047. At least two berths are scheduled for completion by 2030.

Other port projects include Gemadept – Terminal Link Cai Mep, worth 16.8 trillion VND and designed to handle 25.6 million tonnes of cargo annually; and My Xuan 6 Port, with investment of 1.7 trillion VND and operations scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2028.

Singapore's Tokgistic Pte. Ltd. will develop the Swift Logistics project at a cost of 987.4 million USD, with operations expected to start in late 2026.

Urban development projects comprise the 880ha International University Urban Area in Xuan Thoi Son commune, whose investment capital has been raised to 173.1 trillion VND from 59 trillion VND. The project will integrate education, housing, commerce, healthcare, sports, parks and information technology facilities.

Lotte Properties HCMC Co., Ltd. is developing a 60-trillion-VND smart complex spanning 7.45ha in Functional Zone 2A of Thu Thiem New Urban Area, combining financial, commercial, service and residential facilities.

The first phase of Vinh Lap Industrial Park, covering 497.19ha, has registered investment exceeding 9.7 trillion VND. Its investors include Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park JV Co., Ltd., Becamex IDC Corporation and VSIP Quang Ngai Co., Ltd.

Manufacturing projects include a 23.08-million-USD high-tech power cable plant by GL Cables, a 230-million-USD energy-saving and specialised glass project by Xinyi Glass Vietnam, and a 70-million-USD metal casting and mechanical processing project by Chang Yue Technology.

In specialised technology, II-VI Vietnam Co., Ltd. will invest 45 million USD in thermoelectric semiconductor materials and cooling modules, while Ito Automation Technologies Vietnam has registered an 8-million-USD project to manufacture automation equipment, robots and sensors and develop data management solutions.

According to the municipal Department of Finance, total social investment reached an estimated 510.2 trillion VND in the first nine months of 2026, up 10.2% year on year.

Registered foreign investment, including new projects, additional capital and capital contributions or share purchases, reached 17.8 billion USD, equivalent to 423.1% of the figure recorded in the same period last year and 162.4% of the full-year target. The city licensed 1,592 new projects worth over 9.7 billion USD, while additional capital reached 5.1 billion USD and capital contributions and share purchases totalled 2.9 billion USD.

Domestic investors also received approval for 37 projects worth around 209.9 trillion VND. These results reflect the city’s investment attraction, with both foreign capital and domestic projects providing additional resources for infrastructure development, urban development and business and production activities./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Ho Chi Minh City #investment policy approval #Autumn Economic Forum 2026 Ho Chi Minh City
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