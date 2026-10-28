VIFC-HCMC announces first 10 official members

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC) has announced 10 holding companies as its first members, with a combined investment commitment of around 2.7 billion USD for 2026–2027.

The announcement was made at a ceremony on October 28 as part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026, with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung in attendance.

They are EQuest Capital Co. Ltd, Son Kim Capital IFC Co. Ltd, VinaCapital International Partners Co. Ltd, Saigon Marina IFC Co. Ltd, Gemadept Maritime Investment and Development Holdings Co. Ltd, Rovela Pay One-Member Co. Ltd, REE Energy Finance Co Ltd, Vietnam IFC Commodity Exchange JSC, AG&P Holding Vietnam Co. Ltd, and Keppel Asset Management (Vietnam) Co. Ltd.

The 10 first members have a combined registered charter capital and committed capital contribution of 33.63 million USD. They plan to invest in and develop projects across infrastructure, education, energy, technology and financial services.

Among them, Saigon Marina IFC has pledged to mobilise around 816 million USD to develop the technological and physical infrastructure serving the VIFC-HCMC ecosystem. AG&P Holding Vietnam plans to mobilise and invest around 425 million USD in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) value chain, power generation and data centres.

EQuest Capital has committed to raise around 325 million USD through a cooperation agreement with Standard Chartered Bank – New York Branch to develop educational infrastructure in Vietnam, with a focus on the Southwest Ho Chi Minh City university urban area.

Meanwhile, Son Kim Capital IFC has pledged to mobilise around 275 million USD for infrastructure development within the VIFC-HCMC, and REE Energy Finance aims to mobilise around 200 million USD for renewable energy projects.

Keppel is exploring co-investment platforms with global partners to raise up to 1 billion USD, mainly from third-party capital, for infrastructure, real estate, commerce and services within the VIFC-HCMC.

These plans reflect a shift to mobilising capital for specific projects right from the stage of establishing the centre's membership.

Following the announcement, the centre is finalising its legal framework and licensing procedures to attract specialist financial institutions, initially focusing on investment and asset management funds.

Its proposed licensing framework for asset management companies has three tiers: investment consulting and portfolio management, management of private and professional investment funds, and management of public investment funds.

Drawing on practices at international financial centres in Singapore, Dubai, and Hong Kong (China), the framework is designed to match licensing requirements with the nature, scale and complexity of business activities.

The centre plans to issue procedures and regulations for admitting investment funds in November 2026. Banks, securities firms, and other businesses needing specific licenses will have their applications reviewed in stages as soon as relevant regulations are released./.