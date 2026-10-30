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Vietnam receives Government Leadership Award 2026

At the opening of the Ministerial Roundtable on Digital and Artificial Intelligence, held in Quang Ninh city on October 28 as part of Vietnam International Digital Week 2026 (VIDW 2026), the Ministry of Science and Technology received the 2026 GSMA Government Leadership Award on behalf of the Vietnamese Government.

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Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Trung Tinh (L), representing the Vietnamese Government, receives the GSMA Government Leadership Award 2026 from the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) (Photo: suckhoedoisong.vn)

Vietnam receives 2026 Government Leadership Award

The award recognises Vietnam’s efforts to develop policies, improve institutions and build infrastructure for digital transformation. The 2023 Telecommunications Law and Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation provide important foundations, establishing digital infrastructure as a cornerstone of the digital economy and society.

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