Politics

Kazakhstan sees strong potential to expand cooperation with Vietnam in multiple sectors

Vietnam attaches importance to Kazakhstan’s role in Central Asia and stands ready to serve as a bridge for Kazakhstan to strengthen its relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (R) poses for a photo with First Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Aizhan Bizhanova. (Photo published by VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (R) poses for a photo with First Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Aizhan Bizhanova. (Photo published by VNA)

Moscow (VNA) - Kazakhstan values the friendship, trust and mutual respect and sees significant potential to expand cooperation with Vietnam in food processing, energy and tourism, First Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Aizhan Bizhanova has said.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945-2026), held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Kazakhstan in Astana on October 27, Bizhanova praised Vietnam’s development achievements and highlighted tangible results in bilateral trade and investment cooperation. She noted that stronger air connectivity and cultural exchanges have continued to bring the two countries' people closer together.

The event drew around 150 guests, including representatives of host-country agencies, diplomatic corps, businesses, international friends and the Vietnamese community in Kazakhstan.

In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le recalled the historical significance of September 2, 1945, when President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, ushering in an era of independence and freedom for the Vietnamese nation.

He stressed that over 81 years of national construction and development, particularly during four decades of Doi Moi (Renewal), Vietnam has achieved important socio-economic development and international integration results, steadily improving people’s living standards and enhancing its standing on the international stage.

It consistently pursues a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and diversification and multilateralisation of international relations; and strives to be a friend, a reliable partner and a responsible member of the international community.

He took this occasion to express appreciation for the valuable support, cooperation and goodwill extended to Vietnam by international friends, including successive generations of Kazakh leaders and people, throughout the country’s development.

Regarding bilateral ties, Le emphasised that the establishment of a Strategic Partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam’s state visit to Kazakhstan in May 2025 has opened a new chapter in bilateral relations and created fresh momentum for cooperation across various fields.

Trade, investment, aviation and tourism ties have continued to make positive progress, while the growing presence of Vietnamese businesses in Kazakhstan has helped translate bilateral collaboration commitments into concrete outcomes.

The ambassador affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to Kazakhstan’s role in Central Asia and stands ready to serve as a bridge for Kazakhstan to strengthen its relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He also expressed his hope that the two countries will capitalise on their complementary strengths, expand economic connectivity and promote people-to-people exchanges, making their Strategic Partnership increasingly substantive and effective.

At the event, guests enjoyed a concert featuring Vietnamese, Kazakh and international works. Videos showcasing Vietnam’s landscapes, people and tourism potential were screened, presenting an image of a culturally rich, dynamic and welcoming country.

A food corner featuring pho (noodle) and fried spring rolls also introduced guests and international friends to distinctive elements of Vietnamese cuisine.

The ceremony provided an opportunity to celebrate Vietnam’s development journey and reaffirm the shared commitment to nurturing friendship and expanding cooperation for the benefit of the people of Vietnam and Kazakhstan./.

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