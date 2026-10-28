Vietnam, Dominican Republic strengthen parliamentary cooperation

Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Hong received a high-level delegation of the United Left Movement (MIU) of the Dominican Republic, led by its General Secretary Miguel Mejia, in Hanoi on October 28.

Hong welcomed Mejia and the delegation, saying the visit will help reinforce political trust between the two parties and countries and create fresh momentum for deeper, more substantive and more effective cooperation across various fields.

She praised her guest for his strong affection for Vietnam and his contributions to the enhancement of relations between the two parties and countries over the years. In particular, she acknowledged his efforts to promote the Dominican Republic’s diplomatic presence in Vietnam, thus opening up new opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

The NA Vice President affirmed that Vietnam always remembers the solidarity, support and assistance extended by the Dominican people during Vietnam’s past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as in the current cause of national construction and defence.

She expressed gratitude for the Dominican people’s respect for President Ho Chi Minh, highlighting how the friendship between the two nations, initiated by President Ho Chi Minh and Dominican leader Juan Bosch, has been nurtured and strengthened by generations of leaders and citizens.

Describing parliamentary cooperation as a key pillar for bilateral relations, Hong said the 16th NA had established the Vietnam–Dominican Republic Parliamentary Friendship Group to strengthen links between the two legislatures, promote cooperation between localities and facilitate people-to-people exchanges.

She called on Mejia and the MIU to continue supporting parliamentary cooperation and help the two parliamentary friendship groups operate effectively, serving as bridges for stronger economic, trade and investment ties.

The host also welcomed Mejia’s proposal to foster practical and effective links between localities of Vietnam and the Dominican Republic, describing it as an important cooperation avenue for the countries' socio-economic development based on political trust between the two parties.

Vietnam is entering a new era of development with the goal of fast and sustainable growth. During that process, the NA is working to renew its legislative approach, improve institutions, remove bottlenecks and mobilise resources, while building a transparent and favourable legal environment for citizens, businesses and international partners.

To advance bilateral ties, she proposed increasing exchanges at all levels, maintaining contacts between leaders and legislators, boosting the effectiveness of the parliamentary friendship groups, sharing more legislative information and experience, and expanding economic, trade and investment partnerships in line with the strong political and diplomatic relationship.

For his part, Mejia expressed his pleasure at returning to Vietnam and voiced his hope that the meeting would help strengthen relations between the two countries as well as between the MIU and the Communist Party of Vietnam.

He expressed confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Vietnamese people will achieve more important successes and drive the country’s development in the new era.

The MIU leader also called for more exchanges of delegations at all levels between the two countries' Parties, states, and parliaments, along with people-to-people exchanges. He also emphasised the importance of leveraging parliamentary cooperation to foster bilateral relations and create favourable conditions for trade and investment between the two countries./.