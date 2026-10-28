Politics

Vietnam, Dominican Republic strengthen parliamentary cooperation

To advance bilateral ties, NA Vice President Nguyen Thi Hong proposed increasing exchanges at all levels, maintaining contacts between leaders and legislators, boosting the effectiveness of the parliamentary friendship groups, sharing more legislative information and experience, and expanding economic, trade and investment partnerships in line with the strong political and diplomatic relationship.

NA Vice President Nguyen Thi Hong meets with General Secretary of the United Left Movement (MIU) of the Dominican Republic Miguel Mejia in Hanoi on October 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
NA Vice President Nguyen Thi Hong meets with General Secretary of the United Left Movement (MIU) of the Dominican Republic Miguel Mejia in Hanoi on October 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Hong received a high-level delegation of the United Left Movement (MIU) of the Dominican Republic, led by its General Secretary Miguel Mejia, in Hanoi on October 28.

Hong welcomed Mejia and the delegation, saying the visit will help reinforce political trust between the two parties and countries and create fresh momentum for deeper, more substantive and more effective cooperation across various fields.

She praised her guest for his strong affection for Vietnam and his contributions to the enhancement of relations between the two parties and countries over the years. In particular, she acknowledged his efforts to promote the Dominican Republic’s diplomatic presence in Vietnam, thus opening up new opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

The NA Vice President affirmed that Vietnam always remembers the solidarity, support and assistance extended by the Dominican people during Vietnam’s past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as in the current cause of national construction and defence.

She expressed gratitude for the Dominican people’s respect for President Ho Chi Minh, highlighting how the friendship between the two nations, initiated by President Ho Chi Minh and Dominican leader Juan Bosch, has been nurtured and strengthened by generations of leaders and citizens.

Describing parliamentary cooperation as a key pillar for bilateral relations, Hong said the 16th NA had established the Vietnam–Dominican Republic Parliamentary Friendship Group to strengthen links between the two legislatures, promote cooperation between localities and facilitate people-to-people exchanges.

She called on Mejia and the MIU to continue supporting parliamentary cooperation and help the two parliamentary friendship groups operate effectively, serving as bridges for stronger economic, trade and investment ties.

The host also welcomed Mejia’s proposal to foster practical and effective links between localities of Vietnam and the Dominican Republic, describing it as an important cooperation avenue for the countries' socio-economic development based on political trust between the two parties.

Vietnam is entering a new era of development with the goal of fast and sustainable growth. During that process, the NA is working to renew its legislative approach, improve institutions, remove bottlenecks and mobilise resources, while building a transparent and favourable legal environment for citizens, businesses and international partners.

To advance bilateral ties, she proposed increasing exchanges at all levels, maintaining contacts between leaders and legislators, boosting the effectiveness of the parliamentary friendship groups, sharing more legislative information and experience, and expanding economic, trade and investment partnerships in line with the strong political and diplomatic relationship.

For his part, Mejia expressed his pleasure at returning to Vietnam and voiced his hope that the meeting would help strengthen relations between the two countries as well as between the MIU and the Communist Party of Vietnam.

He expressed confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Vietnamese people will achieve more important successes and drive the country’s development in the new era.

The MIU leader also called for more exchanges of delegations at all levels between the two countries' Parties, states, and parliaments, along with people-to-people exchanges. He also emphasised the importance of leveraging parliamentary cooperation to foster bilateral relations and create favourable conditions for trade and investment between the two countries./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #parliamentary cooperation #Vietnam-Dominican Republic #United Left Movement #Dominican Republic #Miguel Mejia Dominican Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Parliamentary diplomacy

National Assembly Election

Related News

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, Vietnamese officials and Dominican friends at a memorial dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic, on November 21, 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam asserts increasingly high standing on int’l stage: Dominican leader

Secretary General of the United Left Movement (MIU) of the Dominican Republic Miguel Mejía said that Vietnam’s Doi Moi (renewal) process over the past four decades has enabled the country to sustain strong economic growth, laying a core foundation for its modernisation and establishing a strong position on the global stage.

See more

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (right) meets with Managing Director of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Stephan Mergenthaler on October 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City official welcomes WEF Managing Director

Ho Chi Minh City hopes the WEF will continue promoting this message among the global investment community. It also expects the WEF’s Annual Meeting in Davos, Summer Davos in China and Autumn Forum in Vietnam to form a more comprehensive and in-depth ecosystem.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the ceremony marking the 50th founding anniversary of the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader urges economics university to develop high-quality human resources, nurture talent

The university must strive to meet advanced standards in training, research and community service, and enhance its reputation regionally and internationally. Its growth must contribute to strengthening the country’s development capacity and bring tangible benefits to the people, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung addresses a high-level plenary session of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 (AEF 2026) in Ho Chi Minh City on October 28 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam ready to innovate to create value together: PM

Vietnam wants international partners not merely to “invest in Vietnam”, but to “invest with Vietnam”; not merely to “manufacture in Vietnam”, but also to engage in research and development (R&D), promote innovation and create new value chains competitive at both regional and global levels.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) receives Managing Director of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Stephan Mergenthaler in Ho Chi Minh City on October 28. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister receives WEF Managing Director

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung thanked Managing Director of the World Economic Forum Stephan Mergenthaler and WEF partners for their longstanding cooperation with Vietnam and contributions to making the Autumn Economic Forum an open and substantive platform for dialogue among governments, businesses and the scientific community.

At the third political consultation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and the UAE. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam, UAE hold third political consultation between foreign ministries

At the meeting, the two officials reviewed progress in bilateral relations in recent years and discussed measures to further deepen and broaden cooperation in a more effective and comprehensive manner in the time to come. They agreed to strengthen Vietnam-UAE cooperation to enhance each country’s autonomy and resilience and diversification of its partnerships amid rapid global changes, complexity and uncertainty.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (front row, sixth from left) and leaders from international audit organisations in Hanoi on October 27. (Photo: VNA)

NA President receives leaders of international audit organisations

NA President Man called on the State Audit Office of Vietnam to selectively adopt international experience, and draw lessons from its own practical work to share with international partners, thereby making more substantive contributions to the global public audit community.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) and Chairman of the Korea–Vietnam Friendship Association Lee Shin-jae. (Photo: VNA)

NA President receives Chairman of Korea–Vietnam Friendship Association

The NA President expressed his deep appreciation for the sincere sentiments and support extended to Vietnam by the Republic of Korea’s organisations, associations, businesses and friends, underscoring the important role of people-to-people diplomacy in strengthening the social foundations of bilateral ties, deepening mutual understanding between the two countries’ people and translating the substance of the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into concrete outcomes.

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 27

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 27

Legislators' discussion on the draft revised Penal Code and a draft resolution on its enforcement, Ho Chi Minh City seeking to increase the value of its tourism offerings, and activities of the 2026 Autumn Economic Forum are among news highlights on October 27.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting with members of the Truong Son Female Drivers’ Company in Hanoi on October 27. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets with female drivers on legendary Truong Son Trail

Top leader To Lam affirmed that the Party, State and people will always remember those who devoted their lives to the nation. Having sacrificed their youth for the country, the veterans deserve to live in peace, receive timely medical care and assistance when facing difficulties, and have their concerns heard.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk meet in Hanoi on October 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Poland Strategic Partnership opens new chapter in bilateral cooperation: official

The success of the Vietnam-Poland Strategic Partnership will be measured by implemented commitments, completed projects and tangible benefits for people and businesses. With their longstanding friendship and strong political commitment, Vietnam and Poland have a solid foundation for advancing bilateral relations in line with their potential and the new level of partnership.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong (second, left) and representatives of Greece's leading food-processing companies Nitsiakos and Pindos. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to boost labour cooperation with Greece

Greek companies praised Vietnamese workers for their intelligence and diligence, while calling for closer labour cooperation between the two governments to address procedural issues and facilitate the recruitment of more Vietnamese workers for their factories.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra serves as head of the National Steering Committee for Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs' Remains. (Photo: VNA)

Members of national steering committee on search for martyrs' remains approved

Under a newly signed decision, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra serves as head of the National Steering Committee for Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs' Remains, with Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Gau, and Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha, as deputy heads.