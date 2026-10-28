Autumn Economic Forum 2026: Connecting new growth drivers to unlock potential

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Science and technology, artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation and green transition are emerging as new drivers of economic growth amid global challenges, speakers told a high-level plenary session of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City on October 28.

They stressed the need for stronger connectivity and broader regional and international cooperation to make the most of these drivers, while improving economies’ ability to adapt to changes and withstand external shocks.

Arsenio M. Balisacan, Philippine Secretary of the Department of Economy, Planning and Development, said global integration has helped raise incomes and promote development for decades. However, excessive dependence on particular industries, suppliers, markets or trade routes has also made economies more vulnerable to shocks. Therefore, the challenge is to maintain openness while strengthening resilience, he said.

Balisacan noted that the next wave of growth would be shaped by AI, advanced manufacturing, digital services and green transition. Bringing these areas together is particularly important because progress in one could improve productivity in others and support long-term prosperity.

For example, AI can improve factory operations and energy management, while clean and reliable energy can support the development of digital industries. Realising these benefits requires stronger links between sectors, alongside investment promotion, greater competition, better transport and logistics infrastructure, and workforce training.

Zhang Qi, Vice President of the Development Research Centre of the State Council of China, also highlighted innovation, science and technology, digitalisation, intelligent transformation and green transition as emerging growth drivers.

Global investment in new digital projects has nearly tripled since 2020, while the digital economy has recorded annual growth of 10–12% for several years, significantly outpacing global GDP growth, she said, adding that industrial digitalisation and cross-border digital services are also expanding rapidly.

Zhang noted that the global economy is undergoing profound changes, with developing countries moving beyond their traditional role as followers of growth to become important contributors to the global economy. They are also playing a growing role in expanding global trade and diversifying supply chains.

From the United Nations’ perspective, Pauline Tamesis, UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, said the global prosperity landscape is being reshaped by emerging growth centres driven by AI, digital connectivity, green transition and advanced manufacturing.

She said successful growth centres thrive on connectivity rather than isolation. To transform a manufacturing destination into a sustainable growth centre, countries must move beyond assembly operations to develop local capabilities, advanced skills and homegrown technologies.

Tamesis also stressed that new drivers of progress should not create further development gaps. The transition must be fair and take into account workers whose jobs are changing, communities affected by climate change and developing economies in need of financial resources.

Khuong Sreng, Governor of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, said rapid and complex changes in the global economy require countries to develop strategies suited to the new environment. These should focus on promising sectors, including the digital and AI economies, the green economy, the creative economy and modern manufacturing.

Speakers also highlighted the importance of regional and international cooperation in developing new growth drivers. Stronger partnerships can help economies expand markets, mobilise resources, promote technology transfer and improve resilience amid global uncertainty./.