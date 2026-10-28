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AEF 2026 opens in-depth dialogue on cooperation framework in new era

For Vietnam, the urgent requirement now is not only to connect and bring the economy into existing or emerging value chains but, more importantly, to create the environment, mechanisms and capacity so that Vietnam and international partners could plug more deeply and directly into the process of creating and building value in the new value chains, said Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang speaks at the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 (Photo: thoibaotaichinh,.vn)
Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang speaks at the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 (Photo: thoibaotaichinh,.vn)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – An in-depth panel and dialogue on a cooperation framework in the new era unfolded in Ho Chi Minh City on October 28 as part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 (AEF 2026).

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang said in his speech that the Prime Minister pitched a resilient, proactive Vietnam determined to rise and link areas for growth during the AEF 2026’s plenary session and dialogue with the World Economic Forum. The message is not only aimed at Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam, but also meant as a push for the next round of talks and cooperation.

Thang warned that the world economy is at an inflection point. Deep restructuring, colliding geopolitics, technological advances and a dual transition are shifting growth poles fast toward Asia, Africa and Latin America. Supply and value chains are being rewired for diversification, regionalisation and resilience to volatility.

Choosing an investment destination today is not only about the cost calculation, but also revolves around criteria of safety, flexibility and long-term strategic links. For Vietnam, the urgent requirement now is not only to connect and bring the economy into existing or emerging value chains but, more importantly, to create the environment, mechanisms and capacity so that Vietnam and international partners could plug more deeply and directly into the process of creating and building value in the new value chains, he said.

According to him, turning opportunity into growth and prosperity will require homegrown strength in manpower, technology and governance. Institutional mechanisms must be stable, transparent and predictable, yet open to experimentation. Stronger multilateral and South–South links, and better mobilisation of green finance and technology must tie to domestic firms and chain upgrading.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s economic engine and innovation hub, sees a historic chance to turn capital, knowledge and technology into cooperation frameworks, innovation and new value. The ambition is to be a credible and responsible growth pole ready to integrate with global partners. That will demand concrete and substantive action plans with countries and international bodies, Thang added.

The panel brought experts, international organisations and businesses together to map trends in the global economy and the outlook for financial markets, smart infrastructure, artificial intelligence and cyberspace, plus the governance and economic corridors for new growth poles.

Meanwhile, the dialogue gathered country representatives to discuss new policies, solutions and initiatives to lift competitiveness and cooperation, and coordinate international resources more effectively amid global and regional restructuring./.

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