Politics

PM pushes clear timelines for APEC Year 2027 preparations

PM Le Minh Hung said a successful APEC 2027, especially the Economic Leaders’ Week, will leave Vietnam’s mark on APEC and international friends, and help connect global resources for socio-economic development of the country, localities and businesses.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs a meeting on preparations for APEC Vietnam Year 2027 on October 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs a meeting on preparations for APEC Vietnam Year 2027 on October 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired a meeting in Hanoi on October 28 to look into preparations for APEC Vietnam Year 2027, demanding specific, clear timelines and quality, practical, effective and thrifty logistics and reception.

Attending were Standing Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Committee for APEC 2027 Pham Gia Tuc, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Vice Chairman of the committee Le Hoai Trung, among others.

Vietnam hosted APEC Year in 2006 and 2017. APEC 2027 is one of Vietnam’s top diplomatic priorities through 2030, requiring comprehensive, methodical and seamless preparation at the highest level.

PM Hung praised the proactive, urgent and resolute performance of subcommittees, ministries, agencies, and localities on agenda, facilities and logistics, reception, communications and culture, security and health, along with resource mobilisation. Many tasks have been basically completed on schedule.

He said a successful APEC 2027, especially the Economic Leaders’ Week, will leave Vietnam’s mark on APEC and international friends, and help connect global resources for socio-economic development of the country, localities and businesses.

On communications and culture, he asked the subcommittee to finish tasks, especially those for Vietnam’s high-ranking delegation at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2026 in China and the handover of the 2027 APEC chairmanship./.

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