Politics

Inspection commission proposes discipline against former Cao Bang officials

The former officials were said to have shown degradation in political thought, morality and lifestyle; violated Party rules and State law in performing their assigned duties, and in the fight against corruption, wastefulness and misconduct; and breached rules on what Party members are banned from doing and responsibility for setting an example, causing very serious consequences and badly damaging the reputation of the local Party Organisation and authorities to an extent that disciplinary action is required.

The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection has proposed the Secretariat discipline former Vice Chairman of the Cao Bang provincial People’s Committee Trinh Truong Huy. (Photo: thanhtra,com,vn)
The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection has proposed the Secretariat discipline former Vice Chairman of the Cao Bang provincial People’s Committee Trinh Truong Huy. (Photo: thanhtra,com,vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection on October 28 proposed the Secretariat discipline former Vice Chairman of the Cao Bang provincial People’s Committee Trinh Truong Huy and Nguyen Ngoc Thu, ex-Director of the provincial Department of Education and Training, over serious violations.

Huy is a member of the Research-General Affairs II Party cell under the Party Organisation of the Cao Bang People’s Committee Office, former member of the provincial Party Committee for 2020–2025 and former Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee for 2021–2026.

Meanwhile, Thu is a member of the provincial Party Committee, member of the specialised research team advising the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board, and former Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Department of Education and Training.

At its 15th session presided over by Chairman Tran Sy Thanh, after reviewing a report seeking discipline for violating Party members at the Cao Bang Party Organisation, the commission said Huy and Thu had shown degradation in political thought, morality and lifestyle; violated Party rules and State law in performing their assigned duties, and in the fight against corruption, wastefulness and misconduct; and breached rules on what Party members are banned from doing and responsibility for setting an example, causing very serious consequences and badly damaging the reputation of the local Party Organisation and authorities to an extent that disciplinary action is required.

Given this, the Inspection Commission proposed the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat issue disciplinary measures for Huy and Thu.

Reviewing the supervision of the Standing Board and standing members of the Vietnam Maritime Corporation’s Party Committee, the commission said that alongside merits, there were violations and shortcomings in leadership and compliance with working rules, personnel work, the role and authority of the state capital representative, the management and use of finance, assets and investment projects, the implementation of inspection, examination and audit conclusions, and asset and income declarations.

It told the corporation Party Committee’s Standing Board and the supervised Party members to conduct a serious self-review, draw lessons, build a plan to promptly fix the violations and shortcomings, and report back.

At the session, the commission also settled one Party discipline complaint case and considered several other important matters./.

VNA
#PCTN #Vietnam Maritime Corporation #Commission for Inspection #Cao Bang #Party Central Committee Cao Bang
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