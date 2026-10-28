Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security to make world fire and rescue sport championship debut

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security will send a men’s team to compete in the 2026 World Championship in Fire and Rescue Sport for the first time.



The ministry’s Vietnam Fire and Rescue Police Department held a final rehearsal and reviewed the training results of the Vietnamese team on October 27 ahead of its departure.



The 21st World Championship among men and the 12th among women in fire and rescue sport will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 2 to 8.



Following directions from ministry leaders, the 17-member team, comprising officers from fire prevention and fighting and rescue police units and local police forces, underwent centralised training from August 30 to October 28. The programme focused on physical fitness, endurance, speed and technical skills to prepare the athletes for the best possible results.



At the championships, the Vietnamese team will compete in four events, namely hook ladder climbing, the 100-metre obstacle course, the 4x100-metre relay and firefighting deployment.



Speaking at the rehearsal, Colonel Hoang Ngoc Huynh, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Fire and Rescue Police Department, said the event will provide an opportunity to exchange experience with international counterparts, improve professional expertise and training quality, and enhance the operational readiness of Vietnam’s firefighting and rescue forces.



He urged the team to continue refining its techniques, maintain good performance and ensure safety throughout the competition. He also stressed the importance of solidarity, determination and discipline, as well as strict compliance with the organisers’ regulations and the host country’s laws, in order to uphold the image of Vietnam’s People’s Public Security officers./.

VNA