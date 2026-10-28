Sci-Tech

Vietnam joins Artemis Accords on space exploration

Vietnam views space science and technology as a strategic sector that can lift national science-technology capacity and support sustainable growth. The country wants to work with member nations on peaceful, safe, equitable, transparent and sustainable space exploration under international law, with tangible benefits for people and the planet.

Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan (R) receives the Artemis Accords from US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks (Photo: Ministry of Science and Technology)
Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan (R) receives the Artemis Accords from US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks (Photo: Ministry of Science and Technology)

Quang Ninh (VNA) - Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan received the Artemis Accords from US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks at Vietnam International Digital Week (VIDW) 2026 in the northern city of Quang Ninh on October 28.

In his speech, Quan said Vietnam views space science and technology as a strategic sector that can lift national science-technology capacity and support sustainable growth. The country wants to work with member nations on peaceful, safe, equitable, transparent and sustainable space exploration under international law, with tangible benefits for people and the planet, he said.

Vietnam prioritises improving self-reliance in space technology and data, and spurring applications in resource management, environmental protection, climate change response and disaster prevention and control. Vietnam also aims to gradually develop a space economy ecosystem and improve governance capacity for space activities, he said.

The Artemis Accords, launched by the US and seven partners in 2020, set common rules for peaceful space exploration and use. They cover the Moon, Mars, and other celestial bodies, and aim to boost transparency, system interoperability, scientific data sharing, astronaut support and responsible, sustainable space use, giving countries a framework for coordinated, safe and peaceful missions.

The VIDW 2026, running from October 28-30, carries the theme “Smart Connectivity: AI Governance, Shaping AI Transformation” and is chaired by the Ministry of Science and Technology. It has drawn about 500 domestic and foreign delegates.

With a series of conferences, forums and thematic seminars, it is designed to drive policy dialogue, experience sharing and international cooperation in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, with AI development, governance and deployment at the centre. A ministerial roundtable on developing smart connectivity, AI governance, and shaping AI transformation is the headline event./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Jennifer Wicks #Vietnam International Digital Week Vietnam
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