Vietnam to develop unmanned systems industry through training and infrastructure partnership

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - Saigon Telecommunication & Technologies Corporation (SAIGONTEL) and the US’s Pickaxe Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate in manufacturing, testing, evaluation and training for unmanned and autonomous systems for civilian and commercial applications in Vietnam.



The signing took place during Open Innovation Day 2026 (OID 2026), themed “Power the Next-Gen Industrial City” on October 26, which marked the opening of a series of events under the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 (AEF) Ho Chi Minh City.



Under the agreement, the two sides aim to develop the technological capabilities and infrastructure needed to advance unmanned systems in Vietnam, while enabling domestic businesses to participate more deeply in global supply chains for emerging technologies.



The partnership also seeks to establish a Southeast Asian site where international technology companies can validate their unmanned and autonomous systems, while developing reliable and secure supply networks and laying the groundwork for future joint research and development (R&D).



The MoU establishes a cooperation framework covering four areas: industrial manufacturing capacity; testing, evaluation and certification; workforce training; and technology research and development.



SAIGONTEL will serve as the lead partner in Vietnam, identifying potential sites and infrastructure for implementation, including its industrial parks and telecommunications infrastructure. It will also coordinate with domestic authorities, businesses and research institutions, and lead procedures for obtaining the required licences and approvals in line with regulations.



Pickaxe Technologies will be responsible for developing technical plans and operating models, connecting technology partners and suppliers, and designing testing and training programmes and capacity-building initiatives. The company also plans to seek funding from US and international investors.



All cooperation activities will be subject to approval by the competent authorities and must comply with Vietnamese and US laws, including regulations governing export controls.



The agreement comes as Vietnam identifies science, technology and innovation as key drivers of economic growth. Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, issued on December 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation, sets out a strategic direction for strengthening technological capabilities and enhancing the country's ability to master strategic technologies.



Under Prime Minister's Decision No. 21/2026/QD-TTg dated April 30, 2026, which took effect on July 1, 2026, unmanned aircraft and vehicles are included in the list of strategic technology products, alongside fields such as semiconductor chips and artificial intelligence (AI).



At the Vietnam Low-Altitude Economy Forum 2025, experts estimated that Vietnam's low-altitude economy could have a potential value of around 10 billion USD. The Low-Altitude Economy Alliance also expects the sector to generate about 1 million high-quality jobs over the next 10-15 years.



Developing a domestic ecosystem for manufacturing, testing and training in this field involves more than the use of unmanned aircraft. It also requires coordinated participation from supporting industries and sectors such as sensor technology, control systems, telecommunications, AI and data processing. These capabilities will be critical to establishing domestic production, operation and maintenance capacity, rather than relying primarily on imported equipment.



Nguyen Cam Phuong, SAIGONTEL's General Director, said Vietnam has established a clear strategic direction, with science, technology and innovation set to drive the country's next phase of growth.



The partnership brings together manufacturing, testing and training activities in Vietnam, enabling Vietnamese engineers and businesses to design, build and validate their systems domestically and compete in global markets, she said.



Joseph H. Felter, Managing Director of Pickaxe Technologies, said that simply purchasing drones is not enough to build an industry. What is missing is a place to manufacture, test and validate these emerging systems.



He also praised the partnership with SAIGONTEL, describing the Vietnamese company as a trusted partner as Vietnam enters a promising era of autonomous technology.



Following the signing, the two sides will work together to develop a detailed proposal for a low-altitude economy project in Vietnam for submission to relevant central and local authorities. The proposal is expected to outline potential sites, infrastructure requirements, technology partners, financing plans and an implementation roadmap.



A joint working group will be established to coordinate planning and implementation. Specific projects will be defined under separate formal agreements./.

VNA