Vietnam sets strategic course for comprehensive national transformation through AI: minister

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Vietnam is pursuing a strategic vision for comprehensive national transformation through artificial intelligence (AI), considered a core capability to drive growth model innovation, improve productivity and enhance national competitiveness, Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan said on October 28.



Speaking at a ministerial-level roundtable on digital and AI cooperation, themed “Building Smart Connectivity, Governing AI, Enabling AI Transformation”, held in Quang Ninh city as part of Vietnam International Digital Week 2026, Quan highlighted the strategic importance of AI development, international cooperation, connectivity infrastructure, AI governance and human-centred transformation.



AI is no longer a technology of the future but a major force shaping today’s economy and society, he said, warning that without collective action, yesterday’s digital divide could become tomorrow’s development gap.



Three pillars of AI development



He stressed that smart connectivity underpins AI, requiring next-generation networks, data centres and computing capacity. Given limited resources, countries need to balance universal connectivity with investment in high-performance infrastructure, mobilise private-sector resources and develop green, energy-efficient systems.



Alongside infrastructure, effective AI governance is essential to building trust and balancing flexibility with legal certainty, and innovation with public protection. As AI and data increasingly cross national borders, compatible governance frameworks and trusted data flows are becoming more important.



AI transformation should redesign public services, business operations and industries, enabling rapid adoption while building long-term autonomy. Ultimately, he said, its success must be measured by the value created and the benefits delivered to people.



Vietnam has identified AI as a strategic technology and a key driver of development, prioritising three pillars: institutions and legislation, human resources and talent, and the AI ecosystem.



Regarding the legal framework, Quan said legislation should provide a foundation for development rather than act as a barrier. Vietnam has enacted the Law on Artificial Intelligence, the Law on Data and the Law on Digital Transformation. It is also pursuing risk-based AI management, regulatory sandboxes and the establishment of a national AI development fund.



On human resources and talent, Vietnam is focusing on domestic training, attracting leading experts, overseas Vietnamese intellectuals and international talent, and strengthening links among the State, businesses, research institutes and universities.



For the AI ecosystem, the country is investing in computing capacity, open data and Vietnamese-language AI models while supporting startups. Efforts also include expanding nationwide 5G coverage and bringing digital skills to villages and hamlets. These initiatives were recognised through the GSMA Government Leadership Award 2026 from the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA). “AI for people, AI for everyone, AI mastered by Vietnam and developed together with the world” is the country’s guiding vision, the minister said.



Turning cooperation into practical results



Summarising discussions at the roundtable, Quan outlined three key messages: smart connectivity must come first, good governance builds trust and enables innovation, and AI transformation must be driven by and serve people.



Investment in networks, data and computing capacity must be widespread enough to ensure no one is left behind, yet sufficiently robust to foster innovation. Public-private partnerships are crucial to mobilising resources, he noted.



Practical governance tools, including regulatory sandboxes, standards, testing and internationally compatible frameworks, can help ensure AI is deployed safely in everyday life. Human resources remain decisive in determining the effectiveness of AI transformation.



To translate discussions into tangible outcomes, the official proposed regular policy exchanges among regulators, stronger links between governments, businesses, academia and international organisations, and greater cooperation in talent development and joint research. Priority should be given to projects that address practical needs and can be implemented and scaled up.



Vietnam remains committed to developing AI for everyone and is ready to cooperate with partners based on equality, trust, practicality and mutual benefit, to build a safe, reliable, inclusive and sustainable AI ecosystem, he added./.

VNA