Politics

☀️ Morning digest on October 29

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on October 29

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on October 28 called on Ho Chi Minh City to renew its approach to autonomy, strengthen implementation capacity and ensure that tasks are completed with tangible results.

He made the statement at a meeting with the municipal Party Committee’s Standing Board to review the implementation of the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution and the Politburo’s strategic resolutions, socio-economic development plans, the 2026 double-digit growth target, and measures to address outstanding problems. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired a meeting in Hanoi on October 28 to look into preparations for APEC Vietnam Year 2027, demanding specific, clear timelines and quality, practical, effective and thrifty logistics and reception.

PM Hung praised the proactive, urgent and resolute performance of subcommittees, ministries, agencies, and localities on agenda, facilities and logistics, reception, communications and culture, security and health, along with resource mobilisation. Many tasks have been basically completed on schedule. Read full story

- Vietnam wants to keep consolidating, expanding and deepening ties with traditional friends and strategic partners, with Belarus holding a particularly important position, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung told Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxim Ryzhenkov during a reception in Hanoi on October 28.

PM Hung said the Belarusian minister’s October 28–30 visit is an important chance to review cooperation and prepare for high-level exchanges, aiming to make the two countries’ traditional friendship and Strategic Partnership more substantive and effective. Read full story

- Vietnam must proactively position itself in global production networks and strengthen its domestic capacity to capture greater value from the restructuring of global supply chains, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang said at the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 on October 28.

The global economy is undergoing profound restructuring amid geopolitical conflicts, technological breakthroughs and the twin transitions of digitalisation and green development. Growth centres are shifting increasingly towards Asia, Africa and Latin America, while value and supply chains are being reorganised to diversify risks, strengthen regional links and improve resilience, he noted. Read full story

- Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc met with Managing Director of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Stephan Mergenthaler on the sidelines of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 (AEF 2026) on October 28 to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation with the southern metropolis.

Duoc thanked Mergenthaler for attending the third AEF and praised the WEF’s support and cooperation, which helped the forum achieve initial success and fulfil its objectives. Read full story

- Ho Chi Minh City is looking to expand cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in energy, oil and gas, logistics and finance, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc said at a meeting with Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on October 28.

Duoc expressed the city’s hope that the UAE will bring its strengths in energy and finance to support investment in Ho Chi Minh City, and connect financial institutions and banks with the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC). Read full story

- Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan received the Artemis Accords from US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks at Vietnam International Digital Week (VIDW) 2026 in the northern city of Quang Ninh on October 28.

In his speech, Quan said Vietnam views space science and technology as a strategic sector that can lift national science-technology capacity and support sustainable growth. The country wants to work with member nations on peaceful, safe, equitable, transparent and sustainable space exploration under international law, with tangible benefits for people and the planet, he said. Read full story

- Vietnam had 261 aircraft registered under its nationality as of October 15, 2026, up 26 from 2025, reported the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Among them, Vietjet registered 107 aircraft, including 16 Airbus A320s, 83 A321s and eight A330s. Vietnam Airlines has 94, including four A320s, 59 A321s, 14 A350s and 17 Boeing 787s. Read full story./.

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☀️ Morning digest on October 27

☀️ Morning digest on October 27

Vietnamese leaders' meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and General Secretary and President To Lam's reception for a delegation from the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement (MIU) Party are among news highlights on October 26 evening.

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Vietnam, Belarus seek ways to strengthen strategic partnership

Trung affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its traditional friendship and strategic partnership with Belarus. He expressed appreciation for the valuable support and assistance extended by the Belarusian people to Vietnam during its past struggle for national independence and its current process of national construction and development.

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Vietnam, Dominican Republic strengthen parliamentary cooperation

To advance bilateral ties, NA Vice President Nguyen Thi Hong proposed increasing exchanges at all levels, maintaining contacts between leaders and legislators, boosting the effectiveness of the parliamentary friendship groups, sharing more legislative information and experience, and expanding economic, trade and investment partnerships in line with the strong political and diplomatic relationship.

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Ho Chi Minh City official welcomes WEF Managing Director

Ho Chi Minh City hopes the WEF will continue promoting this message among the global investment community. It also expects the WEF’s Annual Meeting in Davos, Summer Davos in China and Autumn Forum in Vietnam to form a more comprehensive and in-depth ecosystem.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the ceremony marking the 50th founding anniversary of the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader urges economics university to develop high-quality human resources, nurture talent

The university must strive to meet advanced standards in training, research and community service, and enhance its reputation regionally and internationally. Its growth must contribute to strengthening the country’s development capacity and bring tangible benefits to the people, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

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Vietnam ready to innovate to create value together: PM

Vietnam wants international partners not merely to “invest in Vietnam”, but to “invest with Vietnam”; not merely to “manufacture in Vietnam”, but also to engage in research and development (R&D), promote innovation and create new value chains competitive at both regional and global levels.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) receives Managing Director of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Stephan Mergenthaler in Ho Chi Minh City on October 28. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister receives WEF Managing Director

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung thanked Managing Director of the World Economic Forum Stephan Mergenthaler and WEF partners for their longstanding cooperation with Vietnam and contributions to making the Autumn Economic Forum an open and substantive platform for dialogue among governments, businesses and the scientific community.

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NA President receives leaders of international audit organisations

NA President Man called on the State Audit Office of Vietnam to selectively adopt international experience, and draw lessons from its own practical work to share with international partners, thereby making more substantive contributions to the global public audit community.

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NA President receives Chairman of Korea–Vietnam Friendship Association

The NA President expressed his deep appreciation for the sincere sentiments and support extended to Vietnam by the Republic of Korea’s organisations, associations, businesses and friends, underscoring the important role of people-to-people diplomacy in strengthening the social foundations of bilateral ties, deepening mutual understanding between the two countries’ people and translating the substance of the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into concrete outcomes.

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 27

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 27

Legislators' discussion on the draft revised Penal Code and a draft resolution on its enforcement, Ho Chi Minh City seeking to increase the value of its tourism offerings, and activities of the 2026 Autumn Economic Forum are among news highlights on October 27.

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Top leader meets with female drivers on legendary Truong Son Trail

Top leader To Lam affirmed that the Party, State and people will always remember those who devoted their lives to the nation. Having sacrificed their youth for the country, the veterans deserve to live in peace, receive timely medical care and assistance when facing difficulties, and have their concerns heard.