Vietnamese aircraft fleet climbs to 261

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam had 261 aircraft registered under its nationality as of October 15, 2026, up 26 from 2025, reported the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Among them, Vietjet registered 107 aircraft, including 16 Airbus A320s, 83 A321s and eight A330s. Vietnam Airlines has 94, including four A320s, 59 A321s, 14 A350s and 17 Boeing 787s.

Airport passenger throughput in the 10 months of this year hit 110.4 million, up 10.2% annually. International passengers reached 42.8 million, up 11.3%, while domestic ones rose 9.5% to 67.7 million.

Airport cargo throughput moved up 9.6% year on year to 1.6 million tonnes. International cargo rose 15.4% to 1.2 million tonnes, but domestic cargo fell 7% to 347,600 tonnes.

Vietnamese airlines carried 50.2 million passengers in the 10 months, up 7% annually. International passengers counted 16.3 million, up 2%, and domestic passengers totalled 33.8 million, up 9.5%.

Airline cargo transport reached 387,700 tonnes, up 1.6% year on year. While international cargo rose 9.7% to 214,000 tonnes, domestic cargo dropped 7% to 173,800 tonnes.

CAAV Director Uong Viet Dung asked carriers to study plans to restore, maintain and develop the domestic network, focusing on a full review of operating and temporarily suspended routes. They should consider restoring routes with market potential, travel, trade and tourism demand and suitable operating conditions while raising frequency on existing routes to meet passenger demand./.