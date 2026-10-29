Ca Mau approves wind power project worth nearly 154.7 million USD

Ca Mau (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the southern province of Ca Mau has approved in principle the Ngoc Hien–Tam Giang Tay wind power project, with a total investment of nearly 4 trillion VND (154.7 million USD).

The project will be implemented in Tan An, Tam Giang, Nam Can and Dat Moi communes in Ca Mau province.

According to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, the project will cover 11.75 ha and comprise 12 wind turbines, each with a capacity of around 8.5 MW. It will include a 35 kV underground cable system connecting the turbines and 35 kV transmission lines linking them to a 220 kV substation. The project will also involve the construction of access roads to the operations management area, a 220 kV substation with a capacity of 125 MVA, and a 24 km-long 220 kV transmission line. It has a total investment of 3.9 trillion VND and is scheduled for completion within 36 months of the issuance of the decision approving its investment policy.

To ensure the project stays on schedule, Huynh Chi Nguyen, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, has assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to take the lead and coordinate with relevant agencies in guiding procedures for land allocation and leasing, the allocation of marine areas, and environmental protection. Relevant departments and agencies are responsible for state management, inspection, supervision and handling issues arising within their respective jurisdictions.

Provincial leaders also said the approved wind power project would have an operating term of 50 years from the date of the decision approving its investment policy and would be eligible for incentives and support, if any, in accordance with current regulations.

Ca Mau is focusing on developing renewable energy, particularly offshore and nearshore wind power, with the goal of supplying electricity to the national grid, helping ensure national energy security, paving the way for energy exports and promoting local economic growth.

To Minh Duong, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, said Ca Mau is implementing 34 projects with a combined capacity of 2,309 MW. Of these, 18 projects, with a total capacity of 1,256 MW, had received approval in principle for their investment policies.

From now until the end of 2026, the province expects to bring three additional projects with a combined capacity of 300 MW into operation. It also plans to begin construction of 11 wind power projects with a total capacity of 744 MW, while approving investment policies and selecting investors for 22 wind power projects with a combined capacity of 1,393 MW./.