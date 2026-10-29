Vietnamese, Lao localities strengthen cooperation in border security

Quang Tri (VNA) – The Border Guard Command of Vietnam’s Quang Tri province and the Police of Laos’ Khammouane province held their annual talks in Quang Tri on October 29 to review cooperation in border management and protection, and in maintaining security and public order, and seek measures to step up crime prevention and combat, contributing to building a shared borderline of peace, friendship, solidarity and development.



Colonel Tran Xuan Lan, Deputy Commander of the Quang Tri Border Guard Command, headed the Vietnamese delegation, while Colonel Bounpradit Vongphouthone, Deputy Director of the Khammouane provincial Police, led the Lao delegation.



At the event, both sides praised their coordination in border management and protection and in maintaining security and public order in border areas. The two forces maintained information exchanges, coordinated responses to incidents, combated various types of crime, and intensified public awareness campaigns encouraging residents to comply with the law and participate in protecting the border line and markers.



Their joint efforts resulted in the repatriation of 18 citizens who had been lured or incited by malicious individuals, the detection and arrest of two Lao nationals involved in illegal drug possession, and the handling of 558 violations, with legal proceedings launched against 44 cases involving 56 individuals.



Notably, the two forces successfully conducted a joint exercise in 2026 to apprehend criminals trafficking and transporting drugs across the border with weapons. The exercise helped improve coordination and their capacity to respond to complex situations.



Beyond security cooperation, both sides implemented practical initiatives to support border communities and improve their living conditions. Notably, 13 Lao students living in disadvantaged circumstances have received assistance to continue their education, helping strengthen bonds between communities on both sides of the border.



For the coming time, the two sides agreed to effectively implement signed agreements, enhance information sharing and joint patrols, and step up efforts against drug-related crime, human trafficking, smuggling, illegal weapons and explosives trafficking, illegal immigration and online fraud.



They will also coordinate in tracking wanted fugitives, handling and handing over lawbreakers in accordance with regulations, and strengthening inspections at the Cha Lo–Na Phao international border gate and the Ca Roong–Noong Ma auxiliary border gate. Further priorities include legal education for border residents and professional training for Lao border protection forces.



The talks wrapped up with signed minutes detailing plans for future cooperation. Both sides committed to holding annual meetings and tackling new challenges, strengthening solidarity, friendship, and trust between the two forces, as well as fostering a peaceful, stable, cooperative, and prosperous Vietnam-Laos border./.

VNA