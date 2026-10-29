Politics

Vietnam sends congratulatory messages to Türkiye on 103rd Republic Day

Vietnam’s leaders on October 29 sent congratulatory messages to their Turkish counterparts on the occasion of the 103rd founding anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye or Republic Day (October 29, 1923 - 2026).

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s leaders on October 29 sent congratulatory messages to their Turkish counterparts on the occasion of the 103rd founding anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye or Republic Day (October 29, 1923 - 2026).

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam cabled congratulations to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; Prime Minister Le Minh Hung to Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz; and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man to Grand National Assembly Speaker Numan Kurtulmus.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung sent a congratulatory message to his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan./.

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