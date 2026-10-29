Vietnam sends congratulatory messages to Türkiye on 103rd Republic Day

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s leaders on October 29 sent congratulatory messages to their Turkish counterparts on the occasion of the 103rd founding anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye or Republic Day (October 29, 1923 - 2026).
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam cabled congratulations to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; Prime Minister Le Minh Hung to Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz; and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man to Grand National Assembly Speaker Numan Kurtulmus.
On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung sent a congratulatory message to his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan./.
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s leaders on October 29 sent congratulatory messages to their Turkish counterparts on the occasion of the 103rd founding anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye or Republic Day (October 29, 1923 - 2026).