☕ Afternoon briefing on October 29

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has requested the Central Council for Theoretical Studies (CCTS) to reaffirm and elevate its pivotal role in theoretical research, practical reviews and the Party’s strategic advisory work, while proactively anticipating and identifying emerging issues.



The leader made the request while addressing a ceremony in Hanoi on October 29 to mark the 30th anniversary of the council’s establishment (October 30, 1996–2026). Read full story



– Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang is leading a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to the 20th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM-20), the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+) and related activities in Cebu, the Philippines from October 27-30.



The working trip, at the invitation of Philippine Secretary of National Defence Gilberto Teodoro, is meant to reaffirm Vietnam’s proactive role as an active, responsible ASEAN member in defence-military cooperation and back the Philippines’ 2026 ASEAN chairmanship. Read full story



– Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang has asked the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC) to accelerate procedures for bank licensing, aiming to admit its first official member bank in November.



Thang, who is also Chairman of the VIFC’s Executive Council, requested this at a meeting with VIFC-HCMC members and potential investors on October 28, on the sidelines of the Autumn Economic Forum (AEF) 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City, to discuss measures to address bottlenecks. Read full story



– Vietnam and the Nordic countries have opened new trade, investment and technology transfer opportunities, but the test now is converting diplomatic frameworks into projects, contracts and actual production capacity.



It was spotlighted at the Nordic–Vietnam Business Forum on October 29, part of the 2026 Autumn Economic Forum in Ho Chi Minh City. Read full story



– Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra has signed Decision No. 2033/QD-TTg approving the national strategy on child development for 2026–2035, with a vision to 2045, setting targets for children’s comprehensive development, protection and equitable access to essential services.



The strategy aims to ensure that by 2030, all children live in safe, healthy and happy environments, enjoy their full rights and have equitable access to quality healthcare, education, protection and other services. It also seeks to promote their comprehensive development, life skills, digital skills and creativity, particularly among disadvantaged children and those in difficult areas, helping improve the future workforce and support sustainable national development and international integration. Read full story



– The US has welcomed Vietnam’s accession to the Artemis Accords on space exploration, saying the move expands the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries into a new field.



According to the US Department of State, Vietnam’s decision extends the US–Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into a new frontier. Built on more than 30 years of cooperation, the partnership spans defence, economic, law enforcement, war legacy remediation and technological cooperation, while advancing peace, stability and prosperity in a free and open Indo-Pacific. Read full story



– Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent position in support of the immediate, complete and unconditional lifting of US economic, trade and financial embargo measures, including those with extraterritorial effects, against Cuba.



He made the statement during an annual debate on the US embargoes against Cuba held by the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 81) at the UN headquarters in New York on October 27–28. Read full story./.

VNA