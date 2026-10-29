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US welcomes Vietnam’s accession to Artemis Accords on space exploration

According to the US Department of State, Vietnam’s decision extends the US–Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into a new frontier.

Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan (R) receives the Artemis Accords from US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks on October 28, 2026. (Photo: Ministry of Science and Technology)
Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan (R) receives the Artemis Accords from US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks on October 28, 2026. (Photo: Ministry of Science and Technology)

Washington DC (VNA) – The US has welcomed Vietnam’s accession to the Artemis Accords on space exploration, saying the move expands the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries into a new field.

Space exploration is entering a new era of discovery and opportunity, with growing importance for scientific advancement, economic growth and the technologies that will shape the future, the US Department of State said in a press release on October 28.

As the 78th signatory, Vietnam joins a growing coalition of nations dedicated to space policy that will extend the reach of human discovery and innovation using safe, transparent and responsible space exploration and use. Vietnam will help put these shared principles into practice as a committed partner in the peaceful and cooperative use of space.

According to the US Department of State, Vietnam’s decision extends the US–Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into a new frontier. Built on more than 30 years of cooperation, the partnership spans defence, economic, law enforcement, war legacy remediation and technological cooperation, while advancing peace, stability and prosperity in a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The US and seven other countries established the Artemis Accords in 2020 as a set of practical principles guiding responsible space exploration. The US Department of State and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) lead the US' outreach and implementation of the accords.

The signing ceremony for the Artemis Accords took place on the morning of October 28 as part of Vietnam International Digital Week 2026 in Quang Ninh city. Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan represented Vietnam and received the document from US Ambassador Jennifer Wicks./.

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