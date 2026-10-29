Singapore develops solar power solutions for heritage buildings

Hanoi (VNA) – Singapore will pilot the use of photovoltaic roof tiles at state-owned heritage buildings to expand solar power generation while preserving traditional architecture.



The Energy Market Authority (EMA) said on October 27 that it will work with Switzerland’s CSEM technology innovation centre and the Singapore Land Authority to implement the project.

The new tiles are designed to resemble traditional terracotta roof tiles, allowing larger roof areas to be used to generate clean electricity while retaining the buildings’ original architectural appearance.



According to the EMA, terracotta tiles are a distinctive feature of heritage districts, restricting the installation of conventional solar panels to certain areas of rooftops.



In addition to the pilot project, the EMA has signed a memorandum of understanding with CSEM on cooperation in solar energy research and development, helping Singapore develop and adopt advanced energy solutions through public-private partnerships./.