Philippines to remain world’s top rice importer: USDA

Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines will remain the world’s top rice importer, with imports forecast at 5.5 million tonnes this year, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Philippine media reported that rising consumer demand, coupled with disruptions to domestic production caused by El Niño and a series of storms, has left rice supplies insufficient to meet demand.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that the country produced 9.03 million tonnes of unmilled rice in the first half of 2026. In the second quarter alone, output rose 5.7% annually to 4.63 million tonnes. However, production is projected to fall 17.2% to 3.1 million tonnes in the third quarter.

To ensure rice supplies and support farmers, the Philippine Government has been importing rice to make up for the shortfall while seeking to boost domestic productivity. The Department of Agriculture has also adjusted the timing of rice imports to avoid a glut during the harvest season, which could drive down farmgate prices.

The Philippines continues to rely on imported rice to meet domestic demand while seeking to stabilise supplies and safeguard farmers' incomes./.