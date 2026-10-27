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Indonesia strengthens Southeast Asia’s fashion links

Running until November 1 under the theme “City of New Lights”, the event combines fashion shows, emerging talent development and cultural exchange.

The opening ceremony of Jakarta Fashion Week (JFW) 2027. (Photo: VNA)
The opening ceremony of Jakarta Fashion Week (JFW) 2027. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) - Jakarta Fashion Week (JFW) 2027 has opened in Indonesia’s capital, bringing together 111 local and international designers as part of efforts to establish Jakarta as a globally influential fashion hub.

Running until November 1 under the theme “City of New Lights”, the event combines fashion shows, emerging talent development and cultural exchange.

JFW 2027 Chairwoman Svida Alisjahbana said this year’s programme continues to promote dialogue on Southeast Asian textile heritage and strengthen regional connections. The events also highlight the historical links reflected in clothing and weaving traditions while celebrating each country’s distinctive identity.

A key highlight is the integration of contemporary fashion with regional cultural heritage. The “Waves of Weaves” programme, running at the National Museum of Indonesia until January 8, showcases traditional fabrics from across the country, Southeast Asian textile arts and the kebaya, a traditional garment recognised by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage shared by five countries in the region.

The programme also features Southeast Asian fashion shows with designers from Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia and Vietnam. These activities reflect JFW’s ambition to move beyond showcasing domestic collections and become a platform for exchanges among regional fashion industries.

JFW 2027 also seeks to discover and nurture emerging talent through competitions in fashion, accessories and menswear design, alongside the Fashion Force Awards. Business programmes will provide opportunities for designers to connect with companies and consumers.

By combining contemporary creativity, traditional heritage and international exchange, Jakarta Fashion Week 2027 highlights Indonesia’s efforts to develop its creative industries as a source of economic growth, employment and cultural promotion. The event also aims to strengthen Jakarta’s position in the regional fashion network and help Southeast Asian talent access wider markets./.

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