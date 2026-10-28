Cambodia ships 15 million tonnes of farm produce abroad in 10 months

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia has exported an estimated 15 million tonnes of agricultural products in the first ten months of 2026, according to a senior official at the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

Ker Monthivuth, Director of the Department of Plant Protection, Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) under the ministry's General Directorate of Agriculture, announced the figure at the recent Cambodia Agriculture Forum and Exhibition 2026 in Phnom Penh.

He said the country is focusing on improving agricultural quality and production capacity to meet international market requirements. His ministry’s priorities include improving scientific data and production systems with stronger pest-risk management for key crops, including mango, banana, durian and cashew.

The event brought together agricultural experts, development partners and private-sector representatives to share experience, knowledge and new technologies to support the sector’s growth.

The Cambodian Government has identified agriculture as a priority sector, concentrating on sustainable production, consumer health and environmental protection, food security, and stronger competitiveness of domestic agricultural products in both domestic and international markets./.