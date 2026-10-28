Singapore speeds up AI adoption across economic sectors

Hanoi (VNA) – Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) on October 27 unveiled a package of initiatives aimed at speeding AI adoption across the economy, from big corporates and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to entire sectors, reported the local media.

Under EnterpriseSG’s Champions of AI programme, companies will obtain support to build long-term AI transformation roadmaps, tap experts and tech solutions, and reskill workers. It starts with 24 companies across sectors, targeting firms that want AI to become a core growth engine and reshape operations system-wide.

For SMEs, Singapore is running agentic AI workshops to help companies deploy AI tools in marketing, sales and customer service. Over 280 firms have joined the pilot. The workshops continue next month and will expand in 2027.

The Catalytic AI Solutions initiative, meanwhile, aims at driving AI adoption at industry scale, starting with advanced manufacturing, trade and logistics.

Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) is also launching a materials development initiative for research, startups and business development, backed by about 150 million SGD (117 million USD)./.