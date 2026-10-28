Indonesia deploys more aircraft for cloud seeding to combat forest fires

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia has launched a large-scale weather modification operation involving 15 aircraft to execute massive cloud seeding across South Sumatra, Central Kalimantan, and South Kalimantan to induce widespread rainfall and extinguish active forest fires.



The Indonesian Air Force said the operation generated rain in some areas of South Sumatra on October 26 as the government expanded weather modification activities in fire-prone areas.



According to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), Hercules and CN-295 military transport aircraft dispersed dry ice and sodium chloride into cloud formations during a projected multi-day period of favourable atmospheric conditions.



BMKG Head Teuku Faisal Fathani said this may be one of the largest operations of its kind ever conducted in Indonesia.



He noted that favourable cloud formation potential is expected to persist in Central Kalimantan through October 30, while South Sumatra is projected to experience increased cloud density beginning October 27.



Executed under direct orders from President Prabowo Subianto, the joint initiative coordinates assets from the BMKG, the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the Forestry Ministry, and the Indonesian National Armed Forces.



The National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) and local authorities are also supporting meteorological analysis, cloud-seeding material preparation and aircraft coordination.



Indonesia’s Ministry of Health reported that around 350,000 cases of respiratory illness linked to forest-fire haze have been recorded nationwide since August, including approximately 31,000 cases in Central Kalimantan. Air pollution indices in some areas have exceeded 1,000, far above the threshold of 300 considered hazardous./.

VNA