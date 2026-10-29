Business

Vietnam, Algeria seek to boost local, business cooperation

Vietnam exports key products such as coffee, cashew nuts, pepper, seafood and chemicals to Algeria, while importing dates, olive oil and wheat flour, aiming to raise bilateral trade to 1 billion USD.

Ambassador Vu Duy Long (first, right) and representatives from the Algerian company A.M.F Group pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Vu Duy Long (first, right) and representatives from the Algerian company A.M.F Group pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

Algiers (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Vu Duy Long met with Constantine Governor Kamel Eddine Kerbouche on October 28 to promote bilateral cooperation, particularly between localities and businesses.

He also visited the fifth International Exhibition of Agriculture, Food Processing and Packaging (Agrest-Expo), meeting local officials and enterprises.

At the meeting with the governor, Long said Vietnam’s economy has maintained strong growth, with GDP expanding 9.01% in the first nine months of 2026 and merchandise exports reaching 434.3 billion USD.

Noting that the meeting coincided with the 64th anniversary of Vietnam-Algeria diplomatic relations (October 28, 1962–2026), he said bilateral trade reached about 310 million USD in the first half of this year.

Vietnam exports key products such as coffee, cashew nuts, pepper, seafood and chemicals to Algeria, while importing dates, olive oil and wheat flour, aiming to raise bilateral trade to 1 billion USD.

The ambassador proposed that Constantine establish a sister-city or sister-province relationship with a Vietnamese locality sharing similar historical, cultural, educational or agricultural strengths. He called for more business visits, stronger links between educational institutions and expanded cooperation in tourism and agriculture.

He invited Constantine officials, business representatives and investors to visit Vietnam to explore partnership opportunities.

Kerbouche described the bilateral relationship as rooted in the two countries’ struggles for national liberation, saying the Algerian people had long held deep affection for Vietnam. He said this historical friendship provided a solid foundation for broader cooperation.

Highlighting Algeria’s vast territory, natural resources, young population and strategic position between Europe and Africa, he outlined Constantine’s economic potential and expressed support for establishing a sister-city relationship with a Vietnamese locality.

He also invited Vietnamese businesses to invest in Constantine and proposed that the Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria work directly with the Constantine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and connect with Algerian enterprises attending Agrest-Expo.

Following the meeting, Long and his delegation visited the Ahmed Bey Cultural Complex (Zenith), where they toured exhibition booths and met participating businesses.

This year’s Agrest-Expo has attracted more than 160 Algerian and foreign enterprises, providing a platform to promote investment and economic partnerships. Held in Constantine, a major economic hub in eastern Algeria, the exhibition features agricultural products and equipment, alongside food processing and packaging products and technologies.

Exhibits cover grain production, livestock and poultry farming, dairy production and fruit cultivation. The food processing section showcases local products, raw materials, machinery and production technologies, helping businesses find partners, expand operations and improve efficiency.

The exhibition also features specialised meetings, conferences and discussions on production development, product quality, international standards, competitiveness and export promotion.

Agrest-Expo further provides startups and young innovators with opportunities to showcase products and services, join supply chains and forge partnerships in agriculture and food processing./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Algeria #Vietnam-Algeria diplomatic relations #agricultural products #Constantine #Agrest-Expo Algeria Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

See more

Speakers at the discussion held on October 28 as part of the Autumn Economic Forum (AEF) 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Autumn Economic Forum 2026 seeks to establish new growth poles

Vietnam has built an impressive growth model, becoming a major manufacturing hub, an investment destination and an increasingly interconnected economy. It now needs to move beyond simply building connections and become a smartly connected economy.

Workers process shrimp for export at the Minh Phu Seafood JSC in Ca Mau province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s export outlook holding firm

“The four EFTA markets do not import much Vietnamese seafood at present, but having a free trade agreement will make two-way trade easier and widen cooperation between Vietnamese companies and partners strong in fishing, processing and seafood technology,” said Deputy Secretary General of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) Le Hang.

The free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) opens up new opportunities for scientific and technological cooperation, high-quality investment and innovation. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

VEFTA opens opportunities for high-tech cooperation, innovation

According to Vice President of the Foreign Trade University Associate Professor Dr. Dao Ngoc Tien, the VEFTA’s long-term value lies largely in its non-tariff commitments, which establish institutional frameworks, principles and cooperation mechanisms with lasting economic impacts.

Aircraft of some Vietnamese airlines (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnamese aircraft fleet climbs to 261

Among them, Vietjet registered 107 aircraft, including 16 Airbus A320s, 83 A321s and eight A330s. Vietnam Airlines has 94, including four A320s, 59 A321s, 14 A350s and 17 Boeing 787s.

Illustrative photo: VNA

Ca Mau approves wind power project worth nearly 154.7 million USD

To ensure the project stays on schedule, Huynh Chi Nguyen, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, has assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to take the lead and coordinate with relevant agencies in guiding procedures for land allocation and leasing, the allocation of marine areas, and environmental protection. Relevant departments and agencies are responsible for state management, inspection, supervision and handling issues arising within their respective jurisdictions.

Within the framework of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026, Ho Chi Minh City launches a digital platform to support the year-end stimulus programme. (Photo: VNA)

Autumn Economic Forum 2026 connects economies into value chains

Over three working days, more than 20 in-depth sessions and dozens of technology showcases produced concrete results, showing cooperation moves beyond vision into substantive links and action. The sessions generated strategic insights and recast thinking on new growth forces, core drivers and breakthrough cooperation models as the global economy shifts deeply.

Illustrative image

Gold's headline price tells only part of trading story

Gold prices are often quoted as a single figure, making it easy to compare movements across different periods. However, a change in the quoted price does not translate into the same financial outcome for everyone exposed to the market. The result depends on how gold is traded, the size of the position, and the costs and contractual terms attached to the transaction.

A high-level plenary session of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City on October 28. (Photo: VNA)

Autumn Economic Forum 2026: Connecting new growth drivers to unlock potential

Global investment in new digital projects has nearly tripled since 2020, while the digital economy has recorded annual growth of 10–12% for several years, significantly outpacing global GDP growth, she said, adding that industrial digitalisation and cross-border digital services are also expanding rapidly.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang speaks at the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 on October 28. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam must strengthen domestic capacity to move up global supply chains: Deputy PM

Thang stressed that Vietnam could not remain a passive recipient or an outside observer. Instead, it must build its own capacity and actively define its role in global production networks. The goal is not simply to join existing or emerging value chains, but to create the conditions, mechanisms and capabilities for Vietnam and its international partners to participate more directly in value creation.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang speaks at the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 (Photo: thoibaotaichinh,.vn)

AEF 2026 opens in-depth dialogue on cooperation framework in new era

For Vietnam, the urgent requirement now is not only to connect and bring the economy into existing or emerging value chains but, more importantly, to create the environment, mechanisms and capacity so that Vietnam and international partners could plug more deeply and directly into the process of creating and building value in the new value chains, said Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang.

Membership certificates of the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC- HCMC) are presented to ten holding companies as its first members. on October 28, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

VIFC-HCMC announces first 10 official members

The 10 first members have a combined registered charter capital and committed capital contribution of 33.63 million USD. They plan to invest in and develop projects across infrastructure, education, energy, technology and financial services.

Innovation is key to helping SMEs enhance competitiveness and participate more deeply in global value chains (Photo: VNA)

Resolution opens new pathways for Vietnamese SMEs

Pham Van Viet, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Viet Thang Jean Co., Ltd. (VitaJean), said continued dependence on low labour costs will drive profit margins towards zero. The company has therefore invested in 3D design and laser-cutting technologies, reducing the time required for certain production stages from weeks to just hours. This has helped cut costs and meet the rapidly changing requirements of international orders.

Delegates attend Phu Tho province's investment promotion conference in Prague. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho promotes investment, trade in Czech Republic

Phu Tho, located in Vietnam’s northern midland and mountainous region, has considerable potential in industry, agriculture, services and tourism. Czech businesses’ strengths in manufacturing, engineering, technology, energy and environmental solutions offer promising opportunities for collaboration. Other potential areas include high-tech agriculture, food processing, tourism and human resources training.