Reference exchange rate goes up on October 29

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,644 VND/USD on October 29, up 13 VND from the previous session.



With the current trading band of ±5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks stood at 26,926 VND/USD, while the floor rate was 24,352 VND/USD.



The opening-hour exchange rates at major commercial banks also saw increases.



At 8:05 am, Vietcombank listed buying and selling rates at 25,660 VND/USD and 26,040 VND/USD, both up 20 VND from the October 28 session.



Similarly, BIDV raised both rates by 5 VND, posting the buying rate at 25,650 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,030 VND/USD./.

VNA