Mexican media highlight significance of Ho Chi Minh statue restoration in Acapulco

Mexico City (VNA) – Mexican media outlets on October 27 widely covered the inauguration of restoration work on a statue of President Ho Chi Minh in the port city of Acapulco, Guerrero state, highlighting its significance as a symbol of solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Mexico.

Reports also stressed the shared aspirations of the two peoples for independence, freedom, peace and justice, despite the geographical distance.

Articles published by Quadratín Guerrero and Diario 21 both open by noting that, despite their geographical distance, Vietnam and Mexico share a common history of struggle for freedom and the defence of national sovereignty. Beyond the statue’s restoration, the reports emphasised the historical value of the monument and the bonds of friendship nurtured between the two countries over generations.

Quadratin Guerrero drew similarities between the struggles for independence of Vietnam and Mexico. The article recalled President Ho Chi Minh’s lifelong dedication to national liberation and linked his legacy to that of Vicente Guerrero, a Mexican historical figure who fought resolutely for his country’s independence.

Though they lived in different countries and historical periods, the two figures represented the determination to defend national sovereignty even when confronting adversaries with superior military strength, the newspaper noted.

Meanwhile, Diario 21 highlighted the historical similarities and shared aspirations for freedom between the two peoples. It cited the Acapulco authorities’ desire to expand cooperation with Vietnam in tourism, fisheries and culture, presenting traditional friendship as a foundation for practical cooperation in the future.

The media outlets also stressed the importance of preserving the monument as part of the historical memory and bilateral relationship. Quadratin Guerrero reported that the bust of President Ho Chi Minh has stood on Costera Miguel Alemán Avenue since 2010. The restoration aimed to preserve its historical value and restore its original appearance.

The articles quoted Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Van Hai as saying that the monument is not merely a work of art with historical significance, but also a symbol of mutual respect and solidarity between the two countries.

Mexican photo news agency Cuartoscuro also published extensive photographs of Ambassador Nguyen Van Hai’s visit to Acapulco, documenting activities related to the restoration, attended by Acapulco Mayor Abelina López Rodríguez and representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy. The visual coverage helped bring the monument and its significance to a wider Mexican audience.

Another theme highlighted in the reports was the statue’s location alongside monuments honouring prominent Latin American historical figures, including Simón Bolívar, Benito Juárez and José Martí.

Despite their different national backgrounds and historical contexts, these figures are associated with ideals of independence, justice and human dignity.

The presence of President Ho Chi Minh’s statue in this commemorative space therefore honours Vietnam’s leader while underscoring values that connect peoples across geographical boundaries./.