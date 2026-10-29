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Indonesia plans mass signing of subsidised mortgage agreements

It is part of the Indonesian Government’s programme to build 3 million homes, aimed at expanding access to adequate affordable housing based on buyers’ financial means.

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia plans a nationwide mass signing of subsidised mortgage agreements for 71,000 homes in December, with Malang city of East Java province as the main venue, reported the Antara newswire.

It is part of the Government’s programme to build 3 million homes, aimed at expanding access to adequate affordable housing based on buyers’ financial means.

The agreements will be signed under the Housing Financing Liquidity Facility (FLPP), coordinated by the Public Housing Savings Management Agency (BP Tapera) in cooperation with banks and property developers.

According to BP Tapera, the programme had disbursed more than 464,200 subsidised home loans, with a total value of 57.7 trillion IDR (3.2 billion USD) by the end of October./.

VNA
#Housing Financing Liquidity Facility #subsidised home loans #Indonesia #subsidised mortgage #Malang city #East Java Indonesia
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