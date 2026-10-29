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Vietnam joins international community in calling for end to US embargo against Cuba

Vietnam stressed the need to respect Cuba’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence, and the Cuban people's rights to self-determination and to choose their own development path, free from external interference or coercion.

Minister-Counselor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, speaks at the session. (Photo: VNA)
Minister-Counselor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, speaks at the session. (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent position in support of the immediate, complete and unconditional lifting of US economic, trade and financial embargo measures, including those with extraterritorial effects, against Cuba.

He made the statement during an annual debate on the US embargoes against Cuba held by the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 81) at the UN headquarters in New York on October 27–28.

The debate took place as Cuba continues to face numerous socio-economic difficulties, particularly shortages of energy, food and medicines, while US economic, trade and financial restrictions continue to tighten.

The Vietnamese representative expressed concern over the increasingly severe difficulties facing the Cuban people, particularly restrictions on energy supplies that have disrupted the operations of hospitals, schools and water supply systems, as well as food production and transport, while hindering humanitarian assistance activities.

He stressed the need to respect Cuba’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence, and the Cuban people's rights to self-determination and to choose their own development path, free from external interference or coercion.

He underscored that all differences should be resolved through dialogue and peaceful diplomatic means, based on mutual respect and in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.

Reiterating the position stated by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam at the high-level general debate of UNGA 81 in September, Luu emphasised Vietnam's continued call for an end to embargoes, sanctions and restrictions on energy supplies to Cuba, as well as the removal of Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Affirming the traditional friendship and steadfast solidarity between Vietnam and Cuba, the diplomat emphasised that Vietnam always cherishes the valuable support Cuba has extended during trying times in history.

Vietnam will continue to stand alongside Cuba and promote practical cooperation, particularly in ensuring food security through support for rice and maize production and aquaculture, helping the Caribbean country overcome difficulties and stabilise people’s lives, he remarked.

Vietnam also appealed to UN member states, the UN system and international partners to continue supporting Cuba in addressing current challenges and achieving its sustainable development goals.

At the debate, representatives of numerous countries and groups of states, including the Non-Aligned Movement, the Group of 77 and China, ASEAN and the African Group, voiced deep concern over the adverse impacts of the embargoes on Cuba’s economy and people’s livelihoods.

Many speakers stressed that restrictions on fuel supplies, financial transactions and international trade are exacerbating difficulties in essential areas such as healthcare, education, food production and electricity supply, while hindering Cuba’s efforts to achieve sustainable development. They called on the US to end the embargoes, including measures with extraterritorial effects, and remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

At the conclusion of the debate, the UNGA voted to adopt its annual resolution calling for an end to the embargoes against Cuba.

First considered by the UNGA in 1992, the resolution reaffirms the principles of sovereign equality, non-interference in the internal affairs of states, and freedom of international trade and navigation, calling on countries to refrain from enacting or applying embargo measures that are inconsistent with the UN Charter and international law./.

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